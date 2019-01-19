Gordon Has Improved His 3-Point Shooting Coming Off Screens

ORLANDO - Among all power forwards this season, only Tobias Harris and Kyle Kuzma have made more off-ball screen 3-pointers than Aaron Gordon, who per Second Spectrum tracking data has knocked down 14 triples in this fashion so far.

The Magic’s 23-year-old is shooting 45.1 percent from beyond the arc following an off-ball screen set for him, which is the best mark for this shot type among power forwards with a minimum of 30 attempts.

Gordon, a 34.8 percent 3-point shooter last season coming off screens, has really improved this area of his game this year.

Although he left Friday’s game early in the fourth quarter with back tightness, the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder had an outstanding night with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists. He shot 9-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-4 from long distance, one in which was taken following a down screen by Mo Bamba. WATCH:

Gordon is also doing a better job this season taking smaller defenders into the post. Often when a guard gets switched onto him, the San Jose native is quick to race to the low block, seal off his defender and go to work. WATCH:

His assists are up this year, too. His kickout passing – arguably the most important pass type in the NBA – has been on point. Check out this A.G. to T-Ross dish from last week’s game against the Celtics: