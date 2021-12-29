Franz Wagner Scores Career-High 38 in Magic’s Loss to Bucks

The Lead

Once upon a time, the Milwaukee Bucks were building for the future. They went through growing pains, just like all young teams do early on. The Orlando Magic, in the early stages of their own rebuild, hope to use the Bucks’ journey as a source of motivation. On Tuesday at Amway Center, they shared the court with the defending champs, and for stretches, led by Franz Wagner who scored a career-high 38 points, they went toe-to-toe with them before falling 127-110.

Top Performer

Going downhill using his crafty footwork and superb body control is what Wagner does best, and he did a lot of that Tuesday against the Bucks. With his college coach and former Magic forward Juwan Howard in the crowd, the 6-foot-10 forward put on a show, making 12 of his 20 shots overall, four of his eight 3-point tries and all 10 of his free throw attempts. He has now scored in double figures in 17 straight games, tied with Jameer Nelson and Stanley Roberts for the second longest streak among Magic rookies. Shaquille O’Neal holds the franchise rookie record with 54 consecutive double-digit scoring games. His 38 points were tied for the third most by a Magic rookie. O’Neal holds that team rookie record as well with 46 in a 1993 game against the Pistons.

Interesting Stat

All five Magic starters had a positive plus/minus. Wagner’s was plus-four and Wendell Carter Jr., who recorded his 15th double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds, was plus-12 in his 33 minutes. Hassani Gravett, who had to leave the game early after it was discovered that he tested positive for COVID, was plus-16 in his 19 minutes.

Quote of the Night

“Trying to get to the rim. Trying to figure out what they were doing on ball screens. They were kind of doubling, not doubling. I hadn’t seen that before. So, I made sure I made the right reads there. It always helps when you hit a couple threes early on. A couple things open up. But I think I did a good job of not forcing it. In a couple other games, where three, four plays in a row I think I have to make the homerun play myself instead of just making the easy play. I think I did a better job of that today.” – Wagner

Injury/Health Report

In the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the Magic were Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, and Mychal Mulder. On the injury front, Cole Anthony (right ankle injury maintenance), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (fractured right thumb) were out for Orlando. Brook Lopez (back) was unavailable for Milwaukee.

This Day in History

This wasn’t the first time the Magic hosted the Bucks on a Dec. 28. In 1992, Dennis Scott led Orlando with 25 points and O’Neal, then a rookie, recorded 21 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the Magic’s victory. Blue Edwards and Eric Murdock led Milwaukee with 18 points apiece, while Anthony Avent, who a season later was traded to Orlando, had 16 points.

Rivals Report

Is this a better Bucks team than the one that won the NBA championship last season? Obviously, it’s too early to tell, but if this year’s group is healthy come playoff time, they could prove to be deeper. Compared to the other elite teams in the East – Brooklyn, Chicago, and Miami – Milwaukee by far has the most size up front, especially after adding DeMarcus Cousins. Rebounding and 3-point shooting are the Bucks’ top two strengths. Teams that have performed well in those categories in the playoffs in recent years have been tough to knock out.

Up Next

The second of two straight games against the Bucks will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. This is the second time this season the Magic are playing the same opponent twice in a row in the same city. Earlier this season, the Magic played back-to-back games in Milwaukee as part of a five-game road trip. Later this season, the Magic and Indiana Pacers will play consecutive games at Amway Center.