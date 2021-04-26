Devin Cannady Fractures Ankle in Magic’s Loss to Pacers

The Lead

The Orlando Magic went into Sunday’s game knowing Steve Clifford would not be on the sidelines and that injuries would keep several of the team’s players out of action. Before the first quarter was over, in their hearts and on their minds was another member of the team. Devin Cannady, who had to be carried off on a stretcher, suffered a fractured ankle in Orlando’s 131-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Amway Center.

Injury Report

After challenging a layup by Edmond Sumner with 3:09 left in the first quarter, Cannady landed awkwardly and suffered an open fracture of his right ankle. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and will need surgery. As he was being wheeled off the floor, he clapped to show his appreciation for the crowd’s support. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound guard, who was the G League Finals MVP after helping the Lakeland Magic win the title at Disney in March, originally signed a 10-day contract with Orlando on April 6 before inking a two-way deal on April 16.

The Sidebar

Clifford was unable to coach on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19. Tyrone Corbin, who was the Utah Jazz’s head coach from 2011-2014 and the Sacramento Kings’ interim head coach for a portion of the 2014-15 season, took Clifford’s place. Clifford said during a Zoom media call from his home on Saturday evening that he was feeling 100 percent. He also said he had received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine this past Thursday.

Rookie Watch

These last dozen games will be a great opportunity for all of the Magic’s young players to gain more experience and sharpen their skills. One of the rookies who looks poised to have a strong finish to the season is R.J. Hampton, acquired from the Denver Nuggets in the Aaron Gordon trade a month ago. The 21-year-old, who hails from Dallas, scored 14 points on Sunday on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Key Stretch

As has been the case several times the last few weeks, the third quarter is when things unraveled for the Magic. They were outscored by 21 that period, when Caris LeVert scored nine of his 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon had eight of his 24. In April, the Magic rank 28th in third-quarter points and 29th in third-quarter 3-point percentage.

Key Stat

The Magic gave up 130-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since the team’s inaugural season. On Thursday, the Pelicans racked up 135 points in Orlando. The Pacers on Sunday amassed 131. It was the sixth time this season an opponent scored at least 130 against the Magic.

Quote of the Night

“It was very tough. Just to see a guy go undrafted, go to Princeton and work his way up. He was building and he was definitely heading in the right direction. To see that is devastating. It’s devastating. I know everybody in the Orlando Magic organization wishes the best and hopes for a speedy recovery for our guy Dev.” – Robert Franks, who was also a teammate of Cannady’s with Lakeland at Disney.

Up Next

The Magic’s three-game homestand wraps up on Monday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. The Lakers currently sit in fifth place in the West, 1 ½ games ahead of the sixth-placed Dallas Mavericks. Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis recently returned to the lineup after missing 30 games due to right calf and heel issues. L.A. has lost three in a row. LeBron James, while getting closer to his return from an ankle injury, is not expected to play in Orlando.