Could Melvin Frazier Jr. Win a Future NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

ORLANDO – While many feel the Magic selected the best shot blocker in the 2018 NBA Draft in Mohamed Bamba, Orlando may have also chosen the best dunker.

Melvin Frazier Jr., the Magic’s second round draft choice (35th overall), is mostly known for his supreme athleticism and defensive grit. Some of his dunks from college – like when he dribbled behind his back and then jumped from just outside the key before posterizing a pair of UNC players – were just flat out crazy.

Even though there are other freakish athletes from this draft class – notably Marvin Bagley III, Miles Bridges, Zhaire Smith, Hamidou Diallo and Josh Okogie – the 21-year-old from Louisiana may be the most creative high flyer of them all.

At the NBA Draft Combine in May, Frazier Jr. posted one of the best max vertical leaps at 40.5 inches. He also ran the three-quarter sprint in 3.08 seconds.

During one of the scrimmages, the 6-foot-6, 201-pounder with a 7-2 wingspan had a pair of ferocious slams – one an alley-oop finish off a backdoor cut and the other a breakaway windmill jam.

Some were surprised when he fell past the first round, especially after his sensational performance at the combine. Coached by Mike Dunleavy Sr. in two of his three seasons at Tulane, Frazier Jr. improved across the board during his junior year.

Although not a highly-touted recruit, Frazier Jr.'s off-the-charts agility helped some hoops fanatics become familiar with him while he starred at L.W. Higgins High School in Marrero, La. Several dunk-filled compilation mixtapes were produced on YouTube years before he transformed into a legitimate NBA prospect.

It’s obviously way too early to be discussing anything related to NBA All-Star Weekend, but it’s not ridiculous to think that the Magic's explosive leaper could be the player from the 2018 draft that goes on to win a future slam dunk contest.