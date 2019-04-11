Clifford Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

ORLANDO – The NBA has announced that Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for March/April 2019. It marks the second time during his career that Clifford has been named NBA Coach of the Month and the seventh time a Magic coach has won the award. The last time an Orlando coach was named NBA Coach of the Month was Scott Skiles in December of 2015.

During March and April, Clifford led the Orlando Magic to a 13-6 record (.684), the best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference. Orlando earned a berth into the upcoming 2019 NBA Playoffs, marking the Magic’s first trip to the postseason since 2012. The Magic also claimed the Southeast Division title, the sixth division championship in franchise history and their first since 2009-10.

During his first season at the helm of the Magic, Clifford guided Orlando to a 42-40 record (.512), a 17-win improvement, which was the largest turnaround in the NBA and the second-biggest improvement in franchise history. Clifford has compiled a regular season record of 238-254 (.484).