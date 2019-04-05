Being in Playoff Mode Last Few Weeks Will Help Magic in Postseason Should They Qualify

ORLANDO – In some ways, it’s as if the Orlando Magic have been in playoff mode for weeks, what with the must-win pressure they have faced almost nightly while battling their way back into the race.

The Magic are hopeful that if they are able to finish the deal and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012, their experience and success in must-win situations over the past couple of weeks will aid them in the postseason.

Orlando came into Friday 19-9 since Jan. 31 and winners of eight of the previous 10 games to surge into playoff position. Orlando ripped off a six-game winning streak from March 14-26, capping the streak with a victory in Miami that gave it the tiebreaker advantage over the rival Heat.

``I think so because the way we’ve had to play the last few of weeks it’s kind of similar what you see in the playoffs,’’ said all-star center Nikola Vucevic, referring to the experience of the past couple of weeks helping come playoff time. ``The playoffs obviously are different because you play the same team at least four times and maybe seven. So, it’s a different feel (in the playoffs), but at least we’ll know what it takes to be successful when we get there. It could somewhat of a preparation (for the playoffs) with us getting a feel for it.’’

Head coach Steve Clifford, a veteran of 19 NBA seasons, was on the Magic coaching staff the last time the franchise reached the playoffs. Since he was hired last May, Clifford has confidently said that this Orlando team had the talent, toughness and experience to be a playoff team. Clifford has been pleased with how the team has come through late in the season when it had to win almost nightly to stay in the playoff chase.

``To me, the regular season is to qualify for the playoffs and then you want to be playing in a manner where you can play well and be a factor,’’ Clifford said. ``When you’ve played this last month of games that we have, you’re playing in those type of (must-win) games. So, certainly, I’d say it helps (prepare for the playoffs).’’

HOME COURT SUPREMACY: Another thing that could prove highly beneficial should the Magic make the playoffs would be the air of confidence the team has established at the Amway Center in recent months.

Orlando came into Friday’s final home game of the regular season having won eight straight games at the Amway Center. It’s the first eight-game home winning streak since Dec. 23, 2010-Jan. 21, 2011. With a win on Friday, the Magic would have their first nine-game home winning streak since they did it over the 2009-10 (the last seven games) and 2010-11 seasons (first four games). The last time they won nine in a row over one season was in 2008-09 when they racked up 11 straight home victories.

The Magic’s eight-game home streak extends back to Feb. 22, and since Jan. 31 the Magic have ripped off 12 wins in their previous 13 home games.

The Magic came into Friday 24-16 at home – one more victory than they had in the 2015-16 season and their most victories at the Amway Center since the 29 in the 2010-11 season.

It’s taken several months for the Magic to become dominant at home. They defeated the rival Heat at home in the season opener, but then dropped the next four in Orlando. They sat at a disappointing 12-15 at home after losing to Oklahoma City on Jan. 29. But the Magic seemed to finally find their footing on the Amway Center parquet floor on Jan. 31 – a 107-100 defeat of Indiana where they rallied in the fourth quarter behind Terrence Ross’s 13 points in the final period – and they’ve been mostly dominant at home ever since.

``I don’t feel like we’ve played many duds, but when we did, they were at home and most of them were early in the year,’’ Clifford said. ``We’re much better at home now and the fans are a big part of that.’’

PRAISING CLIFFORD: In addition to being a two-time MVP and a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer in a matter of years, Steve Nash is considered to be one of the most intellectual point guards to ever lace up a pair of basketball shoes.

On Friday, Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce relayed a story from Nash about Clifford and his strong acumen as a head coach.

``I think Steve is one of the best, not only as a coach, but as a person. You know, (with him you get) instant credibility,’’ Pierce said. ``Steve Nash was a guy I played with in college and Steve was with Cliff in L.A. (Lakers) and he just raved about him. Steve (Nash) has been with a lot of different (head) coaches in his career and he just raved about Clifford as a person and a coach. (Clifford) is diligent and prepared and guys like him because of that and because he’s just a good guy.’’

Prior to landing the Atlanta job, Pierce worked in Philadelphia for Sixers head coach Brett Brown, a family friend of Clifford’s for decades. Pierce thinks that Clifford deserves to be in the conversation for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award for the job he’s done this season in helping Orlando make a 14-win improvement over last season.

``I think he’s done a tremendous job here of putting together a (franchise) that’s been on the ropes a little bit while trying to take that next step,’’ Pierce said. ``I know they’re knocking on the door to the playoffs, and that’s not an easy task coming in the first year and trying to keep a group together that could go either way. It’s a tough deal, but he’s done a terrific job.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando will be back on the practice floor on Saturday before departing for Boston later in the day. The Magic will close the regular season with two road games – at Boston on Sunday and at Charlotte on Wednesday.

The Magic have played well this season against the Celtics, winning once in Boston (Oct. 22) and once in Orlando (Jan. 12). In Boston, second-year forward Jonathan Isaac played one of the best games of his young career by scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds and sinking the victory-sealing shot with 53.7 seconds left in the game. In Orlando, the Magic wiped out a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit by riding strong games from Aaron Gordon (28 points and 12 rebounds) and Terrence Ross (25 points and five 3-pointers).

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.