2021 NBA Draft Prospects: Shooting Guards

Here are 10 of the most intriguing shooting guards in the 2021 NBA Draft. They are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky

Tremendous length (6-foot-7), fluidity and coordination for a two-guard. Jeremy Lamb is one of his NBA player comparisons.

Had a very disappointing freshman campaign at Kentucky, making just 35.5 percent of his shots overall and 30 percent of his 3-point tries.

ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports all had him ranked as a top 10 recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon High School in California.

James Bouknight, UConn

A true bucket-getter – or a microwave scorer as some say – with nifty handles and shifty movements at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds.

So relentless on offense that sometimes he settles for contested, low percentage shots, but his aggressiveness, toughness and confidence are favorable traits.

Scored a career-high 40 points in a game during his sophomore season with the Huskies against Creighton.

Josh Christopher, Arizona State

A crafty, smooth and strong 6-foot-5 shooting guard who possesses excellent footwork, a variety of space-creating ball-handling combinations and a fairly reliable step-back mid-range jumper.

Although his outside shooting is considered more of a weakness, he did make 12 of his last 27 3-point tries after starting the year 6-of-32 during his single season at Arizona State.

His brother, Patrick Christopher, briefly played for the Utah Jazz during the 2014-15 season and his godbrother is former NBA player Tayshaun Prince.

Chris Duarte, Oregon

One of this draft class’ most efficient scorers from both inside and outside the arc despite lacking explosiveness and burst.

Also a terrific defender, he led the Pac-12 in steals and was 15th in the conference in blocks.

Won the 2021 Jerry West Award, which is given each year to the top men’s collegiate shooting guard.

Jalen Green, G League Ignite

A 6-foot-6 three-level scoring assassin with a host of shot-creating moves and ingenuity.

Possesses a complete offensive package, including an advanced step-back jumper, acrobatic/ambidextrous finishing on drives and a smooth outside shooting touch.

Scored 30 points for the G League Ignite in a playoff game against Raptors 905.

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

A smothering on-ball defender and a physical, explosive driver on offense at 6-foot-5, 186 pounds.

Still unrefined in many facets of the game, including range shooting, ball handling and playmaking, but an extremely hard and diligent worker by all accounts.

Tennessee’s Mr. Basketball his sophomore and junior years of high school before suffering a knee injury his senior season.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Widely considered the best 3-point shooter in this draft, the 6-foot-7 22-year-old shot 44 percent from downtown his senior season with the Bulldogs.

Not just a stationary, catch-and-shoot threat, although that is his greatest strength, he can shoot on the move and off the bounce.

Named the WCC Player of the Year in 2020-21 after averaging 18.6 points and five rebounds.

Moses Moody, Arkansas

A prototypical 3-and-D prospect with excellent range and defensive instincts.

Not much of an iso or pick-and-roll scorer, but showed some shot creation potential during his one season with the Razorbacks.

Ranked third in the SEC this past season in points per game (16.8) and sixth in made 3-pointers (58).

Joshua Primo, Alabama

A raw, but promising two-way guard with a 6-foot-11 wingspan.

Was the youngest player in college basketball this past season. He doesn’t turn 19 years old until December.

Played on Canada’s U19 National Team in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece, where he played in six of his team’s seven games and averaged 4.2 points.

Cameron Thomas, LSU