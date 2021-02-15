12 Chasson Randle Basketball Career Facts

1. Randle is 28 years old and was born and raised in Rock Island, Illinois, where he played at the city’s public high school.

2. He is Stanford’s all-time leading scorer with 2,375 points in his four years as a Cardinal.

3. He won the NIT championship at Stanford in both his freshman and senior years. In 2012, he scored in double figures in each of the last four games of the tournament, including against Minnesota in the final when he poured in 15 points. Then in 2015, he registered 35 points against Rhode Island in the second round, 24 against Old Dominion in the semifinals and 25 against Miami in the final. In his junior season, he helped the Cardinal reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

4. During his time at Stanford, Randle’s teammates included fellow current NBA player Dwight Powell and former NBA players Josh Huestis and Anthony Brown.

5. After not getting drafted in 2015 by an NBA team, Randle signed with CEZ Nymburk of the Czech Republic’s National Basketball League. He led the team to an NBL title in 2015-16. He also played overseas for Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season.

6. Randle played four straight summers in the NBA Summer League. In 2015 he was with the Golden State Warriors, in 2016 and 2017 he suited up for the New York Knicks and in 2018 he competed with the New Orleans Pelicans.

7. Although he spent his training camp with the Knicks in 2016, Randle’s first NBA regular season action came with the Philadelphia 76ers in January 2017.

8. He was picked back up by New York after Philly waived him and spent time with both the Knicks and their G League affiliate in Westchester to finish out the 2016-17 season. His first two games that he appeared in with the Knicks were actually against the Magic in Orlando. New York played in Central Florida on March 1 and March 6 that season.

9. His best NBA year to date came two years later while with the Washington Wizards. In 49 games with the Wizards in 2018-19, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard averaged 5.5 points and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

10. Shortly before the pandemic forced the NBA to pause the 2019-20 season, the Warriors added Randle to their roster. He appeared in three games for Golden State.

11. At the time the Magic signed him to a two-way contract, Randle was at Disney playing for the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue. In his two games there, he averaged 20.0 points on 55.6 percent overall shooting.

12. Randle’s best game in the NBA so far came on Feb. 9, 2019 while with the Wizards when he scored a career-high 20 points against the Chicago Bulls. He made eight of his 10 field goal attempts and four of his five 3-point tries.