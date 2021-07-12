10 Interesting Facts About New Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley
- Jamahl Mosley moved from Milwaukee, his birthplace, to San Diego when he was 13 years old.
- Mosley attended Rancho Buena Vista High School, located in the greater San Diego area. Dave Roberts, the current manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was a student and star baseball and football player there several years earlier.
- In addition to playing basketball for the high school team, Mosley teamed up with several other eventual Division 1 college players, including Mike McDonald (Stanford), Ruben Douglas (Arizona/New Mexico) and Billy Knight (UCLA), on the Pump-N-Run Elite AAU squad. Others who developed their skills playing for Pump-N-Run in more recent years include James Harden, Klay Thompson, Paul George and Jrue Holiday.
- Mosley, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward, chose to play collegiately at the University of Colorado. In four seasons with the Buffaloes, he averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. There are now two former Colorado stars serving as head coaches in the NBA. Chauncey Billups, who played in Boulder just before Mosley arrived, was named the Portland Trail Blazers’ new head coach earlier this summer.
- After college, Mosley played for several professional teams overseas, including the Victoria Titans/Giants in Australia, Baloncesto, Leon in Spain, Korihait in Finland and the Seoul Samsung Thunders in South Korea. He was the NBL’s Best Sixth Man in 2002 with Victoria.
- He got his first NBA job in 2005 as a player development coach and scout for the Denver Nuggets under George Karl. He was promoted to assistant coach in 2007 and was in that role until 2010. The Nuggets, featuring Carmelo Anthony, Billups and Kenyon Martin, reached the Western Conference Finals in 2009.
- Mosley’s next coaching stop was in Cleveland, where he was a Cavaliers assistant coach for four seasons – three under Byron Scott and one under Mike Brown. While there, Kyrie Irving was in the early stages of his development.
- He then joined Rick Carlisle’s staff in Dallas in 2014. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Mavs. For the final three, he was the club’s defensive coordinator.
- With Erik Spoelstra serving as the head coach, Mosley and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few were the two assistants for the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team.
- On July 11, 2021, Mosley was named the 15th head coach in Orlando Magic history.
