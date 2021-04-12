10 Interesting Basketball Facts About Robert Franks
- Franks was born in Seattle and attended Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington. Another alum of that school is Randy Myers, a former MLB All-Star pitcher who won a World Series with the Cincinnati Reds in 1990.
- Franks played college ball in his home state. He starred at Washington State for four seasons, averaging 17.4 points in his junior year and a Pac-12 best 21.6 points as a senior.
- The 6-foot-9, 225-pounder scored 30-plus points seven times with the Cougars, including on March 9, 2019 when he erupted for 37 points against Oregon State.
- He was one of the Pac-12’s best 3-point shooters as well, once knocking down 10 threes in a single game and ranking fourth in total 3-pointers made in the 2018-19 season. That year, he also had the conference’s highest effective field goal percentage.
- He was named first team All-Pac-12 his senior season. The prior year, he earned the conference’s Most Improved Player Award.
- Franks ranks fourth in WSU history in free throw percentage, ninth in 3-pointers made, 14th in points and seventh in blocked shots. He is now the 20th Cougar to ever play in the NBA. Klay Thompson, Aron Baynes, CJ Elleby and Malachi Flynn, although he transferred to San Diego State before his junior season, are the other active NBA players who attended the school.
- After going undrafted in 2019, Franks joined the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract. He played for their Summer League squad initially and then hopped on with the franchise’s G League club, the Greensboro Swarm, with whom he appeared in 22 games and averaged 18.5 points per game on 48% overall shooting.
- He was traded midseason to the Stockton Kings, appearing in 14 games for Sacramento’s G League team and averaging 15.6 points on 50.3% shooting from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range.
- The Orlando Magic originally brought Franks in for training camp in 2020 and he was then added to Lakeland’s roster for the truncated G League season at Disney, where in 14 regular season games he averaged 12.1 points on 50.8% field goal shooting.
- In the semifinals against the Santa Cruz Warriors, the 24-year-old scored a team-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers. In the prior round against the Erie BayHawks, a game in which Lakeland set the G League postseason record for most threes with 23 of them, he posted 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting overall and 2-of-4 from downtown.
