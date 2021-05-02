10 Interesting Basketball Facts About Ignas Brazdeikis
- Born in Kaunas, Lithuania, Brazdeikis moved around a bit until settling in Oakville, Ontario, where he went to Holy Trinity CSS before transferring to Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ontario, a little over 40 miles from Oakville and home to the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy.
- In January 2016, Brazdeikis made a game winner at the buzzer for Orangeville Prep against Bill Crothers Secondary School. Other notable alumni of the Athlete Institute include Jamal Murray, Thon Maker and Lu Dort.
- Brazdeikis is right-hand dominant for dribbling and passing, but he’s a lefty shooter.
- He chose to play for John Beilein at the University of Michigan. Many other college programs made offers to him, including the Florida Gators, whom he and his Wolverines would go up against and defeat in the 2019 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32.
- Brazdeikis’ best scoring performance in his one season at Michigan came on Nov. 28 against UNC when he posted 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. He scored 20-plus points 10 times in college.
- Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole as well as Jon Teske, part of the Lakeland Magic’s G League championship team this year, were teammates of his at Michigan.
- He was named the 2019 Big 10 Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Michigan that year earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished the year 30-7.
- After the Sacramento Kings made him the 47th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he was immediately traded to the New York Knicks. In a Summer League game for New York against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas, he exploded for 30 points.
- He spent a big portion of his rookie season with the Knicks’ G league club in Westchester, where in 2019-20 he averaged a team-best 20.9 points on nearly 50 percent shooting from the floor. He rejoined Westchester at the Disney bubble for the abbreviated 2021 G league season, averaging 20.8 points in 12 games.
- As part of a three-team trade deadline deal in March, Brazdeikis was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers. They waived him two weeks later.
NEXT UP: