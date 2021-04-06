10 Interesting Basketball Facts About Devin Cannady
- Cannady graduated from Marian High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he starred on the basketball team. Other notable alumni from that school includes Demetrius Jackson, a former two-way contract player for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, and D.J. Fitzpatrick, a former professional football punter and placekicker.
- He chose to play college basketball at Princeton. He had received offers from several other Division I schools, including Bradley, Central Michigan, Cornell and Florida Gulf Coast.
- In his very first college game, Cannady scored 17 points at Rider University, located 10 minutes away from Princeton’s campus.
- He played four years for the Tigers. Mitch Henderson was his head coach. One of the assistants in the program for a period of Cannady’s time at Princeton was Kerry Kittles, a former Villanova great who played eight seasons in the NBA, seven with the New Jersey Nets. In 2017, his sophomore season, Cannady helped Princeton capture the IVY League championship. He scored in double figures in each of Princeton’s two conference tournament victories against Penn and Yale. The Tigers, a No. 12 seed, lost to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64.
- His best scoring performance in college came against Cornell on Feb. 16, 2018 when he scored 32 points.
- Cannady is third all-time in Princeton history in 3-pointers made (268) behind Brian Earl and Doug Davis and also third in 3-point percentage (40.3%) behind Sean Jackson and Earl. He is fifth in total points (1,515). First, as you might expect, is Bill Bradley.
- He is now one of 10 Princeton players to ever make the NBA and the first since 2002 when Steve Goodrich played for the Nets.
- In his first year out of college, Cannady played for the G League’s Long Island Nets, with whom he averaged 14.4 points in 40 games during the 2019-20 season. On Dec. 27, 2019, he erupted for a career-best 33 points in a win over the Erie BayHawks.
- After spending training camp and the preseason with the Orlando Magic in December 2020, the 24-year-old stayed in the program and joined the Lakeland Magic at Disney for the G League’s truncated season. He helped Lakeland win its first championship in franchise history and was named Finals MVP after scoring 22 points in the title game against the Delaware Blue Coats.
- Cannady is the Magic’s first 10-day contract signee this year. Earlier in the season, the team signed Frank Mason to a two-way contract before waiving him and signing Chasson Randle to the same type of deal.
