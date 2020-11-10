NBA and NBPA Agree on 2020-21 Season Start and Adjustments to CBA

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins:

“We appreciate the leadership of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the National Basketball Players Association in this unprecedented time. While there is still work to be done, we applaud the effort and collaboration of all connected to our game. As we work through details, the health and safety of our fans, along with our players and staff, will be our highest priority. We will insure that Amway Center is a completely safe environment when our fans are able to return and we will put extensive safety protocols in place not just to keep our fans safe, but also to make them comfortable that they are safe. We look forward to providing more details as soon as possible.”

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 – The NBA Board of Governors today unanimously approved adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 NBA season will begin Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The NBA continues to negotiate with the National Basketball Players Association on other aspects of the 2020-21 season. Confirmed key dates for the upcoming season are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 20 – Free agent negotiations begin at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Players can sign contracts with teams beginning at 12:01 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Opening Night of 2020-21 season

As announced yesterday, the 2020-21 season will feature a 72-game schedule for each team.