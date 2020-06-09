Michael Carter-Williams Discusses Restart of Season, Getting in Shape and Racial Injustice on ESPN 580 Orlando

ORLANDO – Just before the NBA season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, guard Michael Carter-Williams was playing his best basketball in an Orlando Magic uniform. His stellar play helped the Magic win three straight just before the hiatus began and eight of their last 12.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder is now determined to help Orlando reach the playoffs for a second straight year when the NBA season resumes at Walt Disney World later this summer. He’s been working hard in the gym ever since he and his Magic teammates were given the green light to return for voluntary individual workouts.

Off the court, the 28-year-old is determined to help make systemic change in the community. Following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Carter-Williams joined other activists at Orlando protests. After peacefully marching alongside others just as hurt and distressed as he is, the basketball star is hopeful we are taking a step in the right direction.

From family members and friends to his college coach at Syracuse, Jim Boeheim, Carter-Williams has been having many conversations about the matter the last couple weeks with people he’s very close to. Being able to have open dialogue is very helpful for him as he tries making sense of the problems we are facing, and he encourages others to do the same with people in their own social circles and communities.

Part of what drives the seven-year NBA veteran and former Rookie of the Year is the support he has gotten from Magic fans ever since he signed with the club late last season. Being on a platform in which he can inspire others while sharing his perspectives on key social issues is something he’s very grateful for.

ESPN 580 Orlando’s Scott Anez spoke with Carter-Williams on Tuesday, as the versatile guard answered questions about the resumption of the season, what he’s been doing to get in shape, what the recent tragedies have taught him and what he’s doing to try and initiate changes in the community.

On NBA Season Resuming at Disney

MCW: “I’m excited. I can’t wait to get back on the court. I know the rest of the guys feel the same way. We’ve been working in the gym ever since it’s been open. Guys have been really committed. So, we’re excited for it.”

On Getting in Basketball Shape and Staying Sharp

MCW: “Now we have to get in shape and just go full head of steam forward. Everybody is not going to be at their peak. Everybody had three months off. We all did what we could to stay in shape and keep our bodies right and our minds right. But, now it’s kind of said and done. We got the dates. We know what we are getting into. We just got to make the best of it.”

On Participating in Voluntary Workouts

MCW: “Whoever is in the best shape, whoever has put in the most work in the offseason is going to have a little bit of an edge, especially the first few games. If we can even catch a win that maybe on the books we weren’t supposed to, just because we were in better shape and we were more prepared, you take it. Any edge you can get, you take.”

On Playing in Bubble Amid Pandemic

MCW: “It kind of reminds me of the AAU scene. Kind of going back there again and everybody is in the same place. I really get those vibes from what we’re kind of going into. But, it’s obviously different. It’s a little worrisome that we all can’t leave certain boundaries because of COVID.”

On Whether There is Advantage Playing in Orlando

MCW: “I don’t know. That’s a hard one. Everybody is so used to it by now. And there are no fans. If there were fans, I would say definitely. That would be a totally different conversation.”

On Playing Without Fans

MCW: “It is going to be really weird. It’s going to take some getting used to. I don’t even know what to expect. I never really played in an empty gym before.”

On Social and Racial Injustice Issues in the Country

MCW: “Obviously, it’s very sad. There are a lot of people that are hurt. It’s a time where black people are fighting for some justice that’s kind of deserved. Everything that’s going on with the death of George Floyd and (with) Breonna Taylor’s birthday being the other day, I just think it’s a real sensitive time. We’ve seen a lot of people come together, no matter the race, and have support of black people. I think that’s a huge thing. I don’t know if it’s going to fix all our issues, but I think it’s a step in the right direction. I go out and I’ve protested, I’ve marched. I do it for obviously to fight for the right cause and what’s going on. But I also do it for Orlando. I know we get a lot of support from everyone. I know we get a lot of support from the black community and I just wanted to give back to that and show I’m here fighting with you guys side by side and leading on what’s right in a peaceful way.”

On What We Can Do to Improve the Country

MCW: “I think it’s just challenging people to kind of believe what you believe. To challenge people to believe there is an issue in this country and that it needs to be fixed. I think a big part of it is teaching the younger generation about white privilege and about things that go on in this country, and bringing up history of what happened so they are aware. Some people it’s not even their fault. They’ve been blinded by it their whole lives. You catch a friend or anyone close to you that maybe doesn’t have the education that you have about the subject. Educate them on it. That’s what I try to do with my close friends and my close family.”