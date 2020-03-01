Markelle Fultz Has Been Incredibly Clutch This Season

ORLANDO – Markelle Fultz made two clutch shots during the Orlando Magic’s game at San Antonio on Saturday. The Magic took a four-point lead when their starting point guard connected on a layup with two minutes remaining. Not long after, the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder pulled Orlando within one when he buried a pull-up jumper with 40 seconds left.

In the final three minutes of games with the score tied or Orlando ahead or behind by three points or less this season, Fultz has made nine of his 12 field goal attempts. Among all players in the NBA who have attempted at least 12 shots in these situations, the Magic’s floor general is the only one shooting over 60 percent from the floor.

Also, Fultz has dished out six assists in those circumstances, tied with Evan Fournier for most on the Magic, and five steals, including one against the Spurs. Only two players in the entire league – Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – have recorded more steals during these anxious moments than the Magic’s 21-year-old.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell leads the NBA with 19 made shots in these situations, while his Jazz teammate, Bojan Bogdanovic, has knocked down the most threes and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry has racked up the most assists.

Aaron Gordon is another Magic player who has done well late in close games this season. He has drilled seven of his 11 shots overall and two of his three 3-point tries with the score tied or his team ahead or behind by three points or less in the final three minutes.