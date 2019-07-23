Magic Sign Josh Magette to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed guard Josh Magette (mah-JET) to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Magette (6’1”, 160, 11/28/89) spent last season with Gran Canaria of the Spanish League and the EuroLeague. During the 2017-18 campaign, Magette appeared in 18 games with Atlanta, averaging 2.6 ppg., 3.2 apg. and 1.1 rpg. in 12.0 minpg.

Magette has played in 181 career NBA G League games with Los Angeles and Erie from 2013-18, averaging 13.1 ppg., 8.8 apg., 4.0 rpg. and 1.93 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg., while shooting .812 (378-466) from the free throw line. He was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team in 2017 and was named an NBA G League All-Star. Magette has also played professionally in the Netherlands (Landstede Zwolle, 2012-13), Greece (Koroivos Amaliadas, 2014-15) and Croatia (Cedevita Zagreb, 2018).

Magette played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2008-12, leading the Chargers to three Gulf South Conference championships and two Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament. He finished his career as the school’s and conference’s all-time leader in assists.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Magic will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Lakeland Magic – but can only spend up to 45 days with Orlando during the G League season.

Magette will wear #4 with the Magic.