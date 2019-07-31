Magic Sign Free Agents DaQuan Jeffries and Vic Law

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries and free agent forward Vic Law, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Jeffries (6’5”, 230, 8/30/97) played with Orlando during the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He appeared and started in five games with the Magic, averaging 13.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg., 2.0 apg., 1.40 stlpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 27.7 minpg.

Jeffries appeared in 56 career games (40 starts) during two seasons at the University of Tulsa (2017-19), averaging 11.5 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 1.4 apg. and 1.32 blkpg. in 25.4 minpg., while shooting .517 (228-441) from the floor and .375 (69-184) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 31 outings, where he averaged 13.0 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 1.8 apg., 1.23 blkpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 28.1 minpg. Jeffries led the team in points, blocked shots and steals and was named Third Team All-American Athletic Conference.

Prior to transferring to Tulsa, Jeffries played collegiately at Oral Roberts University and Western Texas Community College.

Law (6’7”, 200, 12/19/95) also played with Orlando during the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He appeared in three games with the Magic, averaging 5.7 ppg., 4.0 rpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 16.0 minpg.

Law appeared in 125 career games (112 starts) during four seasons at Northwestern University (2014-19), averaging 11.5 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 30.3 minpg., while shooting .369 (193-523) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 30 outings, where he averaged 15.0 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 3.0 apg. and 1.03 blkpg. in 33.2 minpg. Law was a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection in 2016-17 and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2017-18, 2018-19).