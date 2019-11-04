Magic Sign B.J. Johnson to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard B.J. Johnson to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Johnson (6’7”, 200, 12/21/95) played in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 3.3 ppg. and 1.0 rpg. in 5.8 minpg. He was waived on October 19. Last season, Johnson played in seven games during his rookie campaign with both Atlanta and Sacramento, averaging 3.3 ppg. and 1.1 rpg. in 7.0 minpg. He also appeared in 39 games (32 starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 15.4 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 1.4 apg. and 1.41 stlpg. in 29.8 minpg., while shooting .444 (76-171) from three-point range and .841 (95-113) from the free throw line.

Johnson appeared in 56 career games (55 starts) in two seasons (2016-18) with La Salle University, averaging 19.1 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.21 stlpg. in 33.8 minpg. During his senior campaign with the Explorers (2017-18), he played and started in 27 games, averaging 20.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg. and 1.30 stlpg. in 35.2 minpg., while shooting .869 (126-145) from the free throw line. Johnson was named Second Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference in 2017-18. He also played in 35 career games during two seasons (2013-15) at Syracuse University, averaging 3.4 ppg. and 2.5 rpg. in 12.0 minpg.

Johnson will wear #13 with the Magic. Orlando’s roster now stands at 16 players, including two two-way contracts (Johnson, Josh Magette).

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two two-way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Magic will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Lakeland Magic – but can only spend up to 45 days with Orlando during the G League season.