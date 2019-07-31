Magic Sign Amile Jefferson to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed forward Amile Jefferson to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Jefferson (6’9”, 222, 5/7/93) was on a two-way contract last season with the Magic. He appeared in 12 games with Orlando during his rookie campaign, averaging 2.3 and 1.8 rpg. in 5.7 minpg. Jefferson also played in 34 games with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 18.0 ppg., 11.3 rpg. and 3.8 apg. in 33.2 minpg., and was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Not drafted by an NBA franchise, Jefferson has played in 81 career NBA G League games (80 starts) with Iowa and Lakeland, averaging 17.9 ppg., 12.2 rpg. and 3.1 apg. in 34.1 minpg., while shooting .605 (589-973) from the floor. He has been named to the 2017-18 All-NBA G League Second Team, the 2017-18 NBA G League All-Defensive Team, the 2017-18 All-Rookie Team and the 2018-19 All-NBA G League Third Team. Jefferson appeared in 150 career games at Duke University from 2012-17, averaging 7.2 ppg. and 6.3 rpg. in 22.3 minpg., while shooting .620 (426-687) from the floor. His 150 games are the most played in Duke history and tied for the seventh most all-time in NCAA history. Jefferson helped the Blue Devils capture the 2015 NCAA National Championship. Duke went 124-26 when he played, giving him the third-most wins in program history. At the end of his career, Jefferson also ranked second on Duke’s all-time list in field goal percentage, third in offensive rebounds (361), seventh in blocked shots (138) and 11th in rebounds (944).

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Magic will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Lakeland Magic – but can only spend up to 45 days with Orlando during the G League season.