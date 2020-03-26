Magic Gaming Announces New Partnership with Gaming Peripheral Innovators – RIOTORO

- Magic Gaming announces a new partnership with gaming peripheral innovators - RIOTORO. The exclusive, multi-year deal makes RIOTORO the Official Gaming Peripheral Partner of Magic Gaming. RIOTORO will hold exclusivity in keyboard, mouse, mouse pads, headset and earbud categories.

"Magic Gaming is thrilled to have RIOTORO join our gaming family," said Magic Gaming Esports Partnership Manager Gabriel Causse. "RIOTORO's core values are a perfect fit with Magic Gaming's philosophy and focus on innovation and the customer. We look forward to what this partnership will bring for our team and all of our fans."

The partnership will feature fan engagement opportunities on social media through giveaways and promotional campaigns. The giveaways will include the opportunity for fans to win high quality gaming peripherals from Magic Gaming & RIOTORO through its social media platforms. In addition, branded gaming peripherals will be used inside Magic Gaming's Professional Gaming Studio at the RDV Sportsplex and in-game signage on Magic Gaming's virtual court during all home games.

"We are extremely excited that Magic Gaming has chosen RIOTORO as their exclusive gaming partner for peripherals during the 2020 season," said RIOTORO CEO Nelson De Moraes. "Our objective, is our commitment to innovate, collaborate and drive a high-quality gaming experience. We believe that our mutual interest will vitalize the Esports community and produce the best gaming experience for the local, national and international gamers.”

Magic Gaming will compete in the NBA 2K League's "Three for All Showdown" Tuesday, March 31 – Friday, April 3. RIOTORO will serve as Magic Gaming's presenting partner, and the company's branding will be featured on the team's social media content/posts for the showdown. There will be two stages of the tournament with the online 3-on-3 tournament starting Friday, March 27 featuring fan-organized teams, top female 2K players and social media influencers. They will all compete in the NBA 2K20 MyPark game mode for the chance to play against NBA 2K League teams (set for March 31-April 3; three players from each team to participate) and a share of a $25,000 prize pool. Fans can watch the NBA 2KL Three for All Tournament on the NBA 2K League Twitch and YouTube channels.

About RIOTORO

RIOTORO was founded in 2014 by a group of intrepid Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who set out to prove that the gaming hardware could be extraordinary. The products were introduced to a selective few countries in 2015, starting the journey with the world’s first RGB case, a few years later creating the world’s first convertible case and now the world’s first wireless RGB gaming chair. The company continues to develop the right mix of technology, affordability, quality, and innovative products to make gaming hardware more than a gaming system… it is a reflection of your lifestyle.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 23 teams competing in the NBA 2K League entering its third season. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 138 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.