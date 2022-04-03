Magic Diversity Game Changer: Robert Coleman

Name: Robert Coleman

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (4/3/22)

Robert Coleman is a locally and nationally recognized Mercedes-Benz sales leader, with a proven ability to master local and corporate strategic sales initiatives. He has earned countless professional certifications in specialty fleet, AMG, and diverse inventory sales. Early lessons in the furniture industry equipped Coleman with transferable skills to employ innovative, client-focused strategies that create the exceptional sales experience. The premium client care which characterizes the Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando culture, fosters an environment of generational loyalty. Coleman strives to facilitate multi-vehicle transactions for every member of the family, making the sales experience a family affair.

Coleman's modest upbringing in a family with five brothers and sisters in Winston-Salem, North Carolina ignited a passion within him for serving. As a young boy he was taught to respectfully consider others and to reciprocate good will. Robert developed a strong work ethic which postured him to accomplish many goals, including entrepreneurial endeavors and partnerships. Robert’s pursuit of success empowers him to support diverse initiatives that are dear to his heart. As a community stakeholder and philanthropist, he gives tirelessly to programs and non-profit organizations whose objectives are to increase and improve opportunities for others. Coleman supports youth athletic and academic initiatives facilitated by Jones High School, 100 Black Men of Central Florida, Polk State College, Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in Orlando and Eatonville, the Agape Perfecting Praise and Worship Center’s Jr. Magic Basketball teams; and as an Orlando Magic season ticket holder, he often gifts game tickets to others.

Coleman's opportunities to engage Central Florida residents increase with each social event, sports experience and cultural exposition. He is often found representing Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando at multi-cultural affairs, scholarship banquets, professional development forums, sports tournaments and arts presentations.

Coleman's business acumen and professional objectives align well with Mercedes-Benz’s values which promise “Das Beste oder nichts,” meaning, “the best or nothing.” The operational excellence at the core of Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando, and the genuine desire to delight clients are two of the values that make it an incomparable industry leader.

Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando delivers a VIP experience that parallels high standard expectations associated with long-term commitments. Each Mercedes-Benz vehicle that is purchased from Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando qualifies the client for enrollment in the VIP Rewards Program, a comprehensive benefits package that elevates Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando head and shoulders above other Mercedes-Benz dealerships. The VIP Rewards program is the perfect complement to an authentic professional partnership. Clients are favored by a host of exclusive perks at the dealership and through local merchant partnerships.

VIP Rewards benefits include local merchant discounts, gift certificates, state-of-the-art guest lounge with chef-prepared meals, complimentary car washes, complimentary airport shuttle service, Mercedes-Benz loaner cars, complimentary inspections, 24-hour roadside assistance, complimentary bulb and key replacements, and a personal travel concierge. The exclusive VIP Rewards program is a comprehensive example of the client-focused strategies used by Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando to cultivate long-term client relationships, resulting in client loyalty and an appreciation for “the best or nothing.”

Coleman’s commitment to exceptional client experiences is one of the reasons he directs the sales at Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando, and exceeds expectations company-wide.

Coleman is a transformational leader and mentor who inspires and motivates others to successfully navigate opposing seasons while lifting others. He believes he is blessed to be a blessing. In his leisure time, Robert enjoys exploring business opportunities, spending time with his granddaughter, Nomi, and cycling.