Magic Classic Wins: T-Mac vs. LeBron on 2003 Christmas Day

ORLANDO - Tracy McGrady and LeBron James proved themselves to be the superstar players that they were at the time of their first NBA showdown as both turned in spectacular performances on Christmas Day in 2003.

As it turns out, both also turned out to be pretty good prognosticators in terms of predicting some basketball future later on that day nearly 17 years ago.

After McGrady poured in 41 points and either scored or assisted on 12 of Orlando’s 14 overtime points to lead to a 113-101 Magic victory, James had this to say of the then-24-year-old McGrady: ``He’s a future Hall of Famer. Guys like him, you cannot stop; you can only hope to contain him.’’

James’ glowing praise proved to be right on the mark when McGrady ultimately was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. McGrady also predicted greatness ahead for James, a player who would go on to win three titles and four NBA MVP awards while reaching the NBA Finals nine times to date. At the time of McGrady’s first showdown with the Akron, Ohio native, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound James was just 19 years old and in his rookie season in the NBA.

``He’s not 19 … can’t possibly be,’’ McGrady joked that afternoon after James had 34 points, six assists, four 3-pointers, two steals and a blocked shot in 47 minutes of action. ``If he continues to work hard and stays hungry, it can be ugly (for the rest of the NBA). It’s scary how good he can be. Just look at him, man. The poise that he has out on the basketball court, the confidence. He has that swagger to be truly great.’’

With the 2019-20 NBA season suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, Fox Sports Florida has used much of April, May and June to show select classic games from the Magic’s glorious, 31-year history. After showing Orlando’s runs to the 1995 and 2009 NBA Finals, Fox Sports Florida will be shifting its focus this week to McGrady’s electrifying four-year run in a Magic uniform from 2000-04.

Throughout this week, Fox Sports Florida will be showing three of the best games in McGrady’s Magic career. After airing McGrady’s 44-point masterpiece against the Philadelphia 76ers from 2001 on Thursday, Fox Sports Florida will air McGrady’s first showdown against James from 2003 on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Florida will show McGrady’s franchise-record 62-point night against the Washington Wizards from March of 2004.

Orlando and Cleveland limped into the Christmas Day game in 2003 with 7-22 and 9-19 records, respectively, but that did little to dampen the excitement over the individual duel between McGrady and James. Both players, of course, delivered jaw-dropping performances throughout the afternoon in the Magic’s 12-point, overtime victory.

James had 14 first-quarter points and 20 by halftime, while McGrady had poured in 19 points with four assists by intermission. The game was ultimately decided in the overtime period when McGrady sparked the Magic with his range shooting and playmaking abilities.

McGrady had six points on two 3-point shots and three assists in the extra period, sparking the Magic to six-of-eight shooting in OT. Cleveland, meanwhile, struggled mightily in OT and made just one of eight shots. James missed all four of his shots in the extra period, allowing the Magic to nab a much-needed victory.

McGrady admitted that day that he stepped up his game on Christmas Day because he wanted to play his best against a talent such as James, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

``When you have a guy like LeBron coming into town with all the hype around him, everybody is going to be tuned in and want to see the outcome,’’ McGrady said. ``You have no choice but to get yourself ready to play.’’

Juwan Howard scored six of his 19 points in overtime for the Magic. Drew Gooden added 12 points off the bench, while point guards Rod Strickland (11 points, four assists and four steals) and Tyronn Lue (11 points and two assists) played well in support of McGrady.

For the game, McGrady made 15 of 29 shots, five of nine 3-pointers and six of nine free throws. In addition to his 41 points, McGrady chipped in 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in 49 minutes.

McGrady would go on to notch is second scoring title during the 2003-04 season while averaging 28 points a game. He also chipped in 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals a night over 67 games of that dismal season for the Magic. Ultimately, McGrady would force a trade out of Orlando and the Magic would parlay their 21-61 record into the first pick of the 2004 NBA Draft where they selected future star center, Dwight Howard.

