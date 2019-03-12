Jr. Magic Spotlight - Krista Batten

Each month we will feature a different Jr. Magic partner so you can learn about the leagues in our community. This month we talk with Krista Batten. Krista is the Association Sports Director with Volusia Flagler YMCA. VFYMCA became a Jr. Magic partner this past fall and recently attended a Magic home game.

How long have you worked at VFYMCA and have you always had a role in youth basketball?

I have worked for VFYMCA since 2008. I started as an intern in youth sports and have worked in various roles since, all of those roles involved youth sports. In short, I have had a role in youth basketball for over 10 years.

Growing up, were you involved in any youth sports?

Growing up I was involved in youth sports, specifically travel softball. I started at age 10 and never looked back. Those are some of the fondest memories I have growing up. The friends you gain while playing youth sports are lifelong.

When are the VFYMCA Jr. Magic leagues offered throughout the year?

We offer VFYMCA Jr. Magic leagues twice a year, in the summer and winter.

Where are these leagues hosted?

These leagues are hosted at each of our 5 family centers and this summer we are adding basketball to another location.

How many kids collectively participate in your Jr. Magic leagues each year?

This is our first year back with Jr. Magic and this winter alone we offered the program to 675 kids. This summer we anticipate another 900 kids that will benefit from this partnership.

What is your favorite memory from working with VFYMCA?

The first season we started offering our youth volleyball program and after that first season we had 16 kids make their high school teams. This year we had one of our youth basketball players (Marlon Bradley) who started at the age of 8 with the Y receive several offers for a full ride basketball scholarship. I have accumulated some amazing memories over the years and that’s why this job is so amazing. You get to help bring out the best in these kids and see the passion they have for their sport.

Do you have a favorite Magic related memory or favorite past/current player?

My favorite player of all time of course was Shaq

Kids from your Jr. Magic league recently attended a Magic game. What did they think of their time at the game?

The kids loved the experience and the chance to go to a Magic game.

After the game they were able to cut down the basketball net and take home as a keepsake. How did they enjoy this experience?

Cutting down the net was the highlight of their night.

Speaking of cutting down the nets, this month is March Madness. Which team do you think will win it all?

I am rooting for Wisconsin to take home the win