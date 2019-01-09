Jr. Magic Spotlight - Chris Demetriou

Each month we will feature a different Jr. Magic partner so you can learn about the leagues in our community. This month we talk with Chris Demetriou. Chris works for the Central Florida YMCA and oversees two branches, Roper YMCA Family Center and South Lake County YMCA Family Center. Chris is also a key liaison for our Jr. Magic partnership.

When did you join the YMCA of Central Florida team?

I joined the team in December 2016.

What area(s) do you currently oversee at CFYMCA?

I am the Executive Director of the Roper YMCA Family Center and the South Lake County YMCA Family Center. I also help lead our sports programming and initiatives across our association.

Did you participate in any youth sports growing up?

Yes, I played basketball, soccer and baseball.

How many YMCA of Central Florida locations currently offer Jr. Magic leagues and when are these leagues offered?

We have 18 locations throughout Central Florida and leagues are offered throughout the entire year.

Roughly how many kids participate in the program each year?

For the three seasons mentioned, we have roughly 4,800 children participating yearly.

Last year we had more than 8,000 participants!

What do you enjoy most about working with CFYMCA and specifically the Jr. Magic program?

I enjoy seeing our youth thrive and grow in the program. Utilizing the fundamentals of basketball, our participants learn sportsmanship and teamwork. The collaboration between the YMCA of Central Florida and the Jr. Magic has been instrumental in our efforts to continue to impact the community through youth development.

Who is your favorite Magic basketball player of all time?

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway

Do you have a favorite Magic related memory?

The year the Magic made it to the finals against the Houston Rockets. That team was fun to watch!

Any New Year’s resolutions?

My goal for 2019 is to stay in the moment. My wife and I welcomed our first child in June, and I feel like he has grown so much in the past seven months. I am doing my best to soak it all in.

Lastly, tell us a fun fact about yourself or about CFYMCA.

I have been a part of the YMCA family for the last decade, starting my career as a Sports Director in the Philadelphia area. I love the impact we are able to make in our communities, and my family and I could not be happier to be in Central Florida!