Isaac Proving He Can Be Defensive Difference Maker

ORLANDO – Watching back the footage from Wednesday’s game in Dallas, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac saw the visions he had years earlier of himself becoming a one-man defensive wrecking ball finally turning into reality.

After dominating his matchup against Dallas’ forward Kristaps Porzingis and vaulting himself to the top of the NBA in blocked shots, Isaac might someday see another vision of his also become a reality.

The nearly 7-foot Isaac has known for years that he can be a true difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor for the Magic, and he’s proven himself quite capable of doing just that this season. Now, after limiting the likes of Kevin Love, Julius Randle, John Collins, Paul Millsap and Porzingis, Isaac’s dreams of someday being the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year and being a perennial member of the All-Defensive team seem to be picking up some momentum.

``It would be amazing,’’ Isaac said of potentially earning some of the NBA’s top defensive recognition. ``It’s something that I want for myself when it comes to the personal accolades. What I want for my career is I want to be a multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year and make the (All-) Defensive team. But it’s about getting better in where I’m not proficient defensively and keeping going.’’

In Dallas on Wednesday, Isaac not only registered 13 points and 10 rebounds, but he also chipped in six blocked shots, five assists and four steals while holding Porzingis to four-of-14 shooting. He became just the third NBA player since the 1983-84 season with at least 13 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, four steals and five assists in a game (Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson were the others).

Magic head coach Steve Clifford also marveled at the fact that Isaac had 14 deflections in the game against the Mavs, saying it was the most he’s seen from a player in his 20 seasons of working in the NBA as an assistant and head coach. Clearly, the third-year forward’s comfort level has risen, allowing him to thrive on the defensive end.

``I’ve played more games in the league and I’m starting to understand NBA defense and NBA offense better,’’ said Isaac, who entered Friday’s game averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.63 steals a game. ``That’s what I want to do because that’s what I want to do and that’s what I’ve been working toward. I think it’s great to reach goals that you want to get to, but my focus right now is on the next game.’’

NO T-ROSS AGAIN: The Magic were without guard Terrence Ross for a second straight game on Friday because of right knee soreness. Their hope is that Ross won’t have to miss a third consecutive game and will return to the floor as soon as Saturday.

Ross, a driving force on a Magic team that reached the postseason last spring, has struggled with his shot and his health so far this season. He missed two days of practice sessions prior to Tuesday’s game in Oklahoma City, and looked limited in that loss to the Thunder. Ross didn’t play Wednesday in Dallas or Friday at home against the Memphis, but Clifford feels the guard is close to a return.

``He felt better and hopefully he’ll be able to practice (on Saturday) and then have a better chance for Sunday,’’ Clifford said.

Ross averaged career highs across the board last season while missing just one regular-season game. Also, he became the first player in NBA history to make at least 200 3-pointers (217) without starting a game all season. This season, however, Ross has made just 28.2 percent from the floor and 19 percent of his 3-point shots while averaging 8.3 points a game – down significantly from the career-best 15.1 points a game he posted last season.

COACHING ADVICE FROM THIBODEAU AND VAN GUNDY: It’s been almost 20 years since Clifford broke into the NBA ranks, first as a scout and, secondly, as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks. Still, he remembers some advice given to him by fellow assistant coach at the time, Tom Thibodeau as it relates to approaching extended home stands or long road stretches for teams.

``If you coach in this league, you get up in the morning, I swear, and you say, `Who’s ready today? Who’s available? How do we have a good morning? How do we get ready to play?’ You learn to live that way,’’ said Clifford after being asked about his team beginning their longest home stand of the season – five games over 10 nights – on Friday against Memphis.

``I’ll say this, (former NBA coach) Tom Thiboedeau told me this when we were with the (New York) Knicks a long time ago … I was looking at the schedule, and he said, `Don’t do that!’’’ Clifford recalled. ``People say you’ve got to win in November because look at (the difficulty ahead in) February, but you don’t know because of health, travel and injuries. … We need to play well today, that’s what we need to do.’’

Clifford is also still close with Stan Van Gundy, the coach he worked under in Orlando from 2007-12. Those Magic teams reached the playoffs five straight seasons, got to the NBA Finals in 2009 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010.

Clifford is well aware that there’s a big difference between the level of talent that the Magic have now and what they possessed during his first coaching stint in Orlando.

``I talked to Stan a long time last night and after our first year here (2007-08), those couple of years when we were really good (2008-09 and 2009-10), we were going to be in the playoffs. That was a foregone conclusion and it was just about getting our game together,’’ Clifford recalled from the conversation. ``(Van Gundy) made a good point – (those 2008-09 and ‘09-10 Magic teams) didn’t have to be at their best all the time and we’d win.

``But (the current Magic squad has) to be at our best, and that’s just the reality of this thing,’’ Clifford added. ``We have a good team and I like our team better than anybody else does, but we’re not beating anybody if we don’t play well.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando’s season-long five-game home stand continues on Sunday night when it hosts the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is just after 6 p.m. and the game will be televised by Fox Sports Florida.

The Pacers, who are still without standout shooting guard Victor Oladipo because of a quad tear from last season, have steadied themselves after a slow start.

Indiana lost three of four meetings against the Magic last season, largely because of the late-game heroics of Ross last season. He sparked three fourth-quarter rallies against the Pacers last season, leading the Magic to victories each time. In the four games against Indiana last season, Ross averaged 20 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

Orlando also plays the Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday), San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 15) and the Washington Wizards (Nov. 17) over the remainder of the five-game home stand.

