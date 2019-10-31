Isaac Donates Community Award Grant Money to Project Life

ORLANDO – Winners of the Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award always say one of the most fulfilling aspects of the prize is being able to donate to a charity of their choice with the grant money they are given from the DeVos Family Foundations.

Last season’s winners are certainly no exception to that viewpoint, as Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon stated immediately after being named co-winners of the award at the inaugural Orlando Wine Festival & Auction in March that they were ecstatic about being able to assist organizations dear to their hearts.

Minutes before the Orlando Magic hosted the New York Knicks at Amway Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Isaac announced he had donated his $25,000 to Project Life, an Orlando-based organization that helps individuals and communities around the globe develop their cultural assets and showcase their locally produced creativity.

“It’s fantastic,” a grateful Isaac said about being in a position where he can provide such a big boost. “I think it’s a great thing, first off, what the Magic do with that award. I think it’s just amazing that they help empower us to do what we do in the community. And the NBA does a great job as well with giving us initiatives that we can be a part of. I love this platform where we get to be an influence and a voice.”

This contribution to Project Life by the 22-year-old is just the latest of many since he became an advocate for them and a partner of theirs a year and a half ago. This past summer, in fact, Isaac joined other Project Life-ers in Trinidad, where they held their Global Food Festival to celebrate culture, heritage, diversity and unification while assisting those in need with food, clothes, children’s toys and other supplies.

It still brings a huge smile to his face when reflecting on the event, which is just one of many that Isaac and the others have participated in or are currently participating in to spread cheer, provide aid, and create upbeat vibes throughout different nations.

“I am passionate about using my platform to create positive changes in the communities around me, but also the communities around the world,” he wrote on this Project Life web site bio.

Currently, Project Life is doing everything it can to assist those affected in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian. A 40-foot trailer packed with thousands of items – including food, toiletries, air beds, baby supplies, batteries and generators – just landed on the island and a second one with more supplies will arrive next month.

Incredibly thankful, Project Life Co-Founder Phuong Hepburn says the Magic forward’s support is a big reason why they have been able to collect so many necessities for struggling Bahamians and why the festival in Trinidad was such a huge success.

“He has a heart for the community and for the people. That’s pretty much how we connected. He saw what we were doing. He loved the vision of it, what we were doing not just for here in Central Florida but also worldwide,” Hepburn said. “When he came on board, it was just bringing awareness to our Project Life, which made a huge difference because everyone knew who Jonathan Isaac was.”

“Jonathan, he himself is such an encouragement,” she added. “He even traveled (to Trinidad). He went out of his busy schedule in the summer. Not just supporting us with the donation but he wanted to be a part (of it). He was out there on the grounds meeting the people, meeting the children, meeting the families. That alone brought such encouragement.”