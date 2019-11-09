Fultz Helps Promote Magic, Florida Blue's Baskets for Books Program While Meeting Fans

ORLANDO – Point guard Markelle Fultz has been with the Orlando Magic less than a year, but already he’s come to admire the direction of the organization.

On the court, he thinks highly of the team’s defensive identity and is confident the pieces are in place to make major gains as the season moves forward.

Off the floor, the 21-year-old sees the impact the Magic are having in their community, and it’s something he wants to help grow, especially when it comes to the youth of Central Florida.

It’s also a treat for the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder when he gets the opportunity to meet his fans. He appreciates all of their support, especially over the last year or so as he was recovering from his injury that forced him to miss most of last season.

Fresh off his team’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies the previous night, Fultz was at the Winter Park Florida Blue location signing autographs for fans and taking pictures with them on Saturday afternoon while promoting a great cause.

“It’s one of the biggest parts I feel like that drives me,” he said about all the fans’ support. “Not only my family, but having a strong fan base it makes me want to work harder. Not just in basketball, but giving back to the community. Coming out and showing my face and letting them know I care about them too.”

“It’s just a blessing, truly,” he added. “Coming from where I come from, I never thought I would see somebody wearing my jersey. All the love and support, it’s a big thing. To have these fans (here) signing autographs (for them) and wanting to take pictures with me gives me motivation to keep working.”

As part of their Baskets for Books program presented by Florida Blue, the Magic collected children’s books during Fultz’s autograph session that will be donated to the Early Learning Coalition, which provides access to high-quality early care and education services for children in the Central Florida community. They work in partnership with parents, child care providers and community stakeholders to build a strong foundation for youth.

This is the 10th year of the Baskets for Books program, which continues to build lifelong learners. For every point the Magic score during each home game throughout the season, one book is donated to the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County. Since program inception, more than 50,000 books have been donated.

“I think it’s huge. It’s something you need in life, just to be able to read, write and everything like that,” Fultz said. “A lot of people are getting into the iPads and technology now, so I think it’s just an old school type of thing just to make sure you are on top of.”

Over the summer, the Magic and Florida Blue participated in various events to help encourage more children to read. One of them was the Orlando Public Library’s Summer Reading Celebration, where students won prizes, including Magic tickets, after submitting book reviews.

“It’s incredibly special for us,” said Tanya Easterling, Director of Business Development for Florida Blue. “Literacy is one of the focus areas that we have in our foundation because if folks can’t read, then it’s very difficult to follow doctors' orders and take your prescriptions and your medications the way that you’re supposed to. So literacy, building it at young ages (and) building that strong foundation is key."

“Our mission is to help people achieve better health in the community, which really nicely aligns to the Orlando Magic and their goals of really making a difference in giving back in our community," she added.