FOX Sports Florida to Televise Lakeland Magic Games

ORLANDO - FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise six upcoming Lakeland Magic games. Beginning with Lakeland’s game vs. the Erie Bayhawks on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m., basketball fans across north and central Florida can tune in to watch the Magic’s G League affiliate in action. Lakeland’s games vs. the Greensboro Swarm on March 1 and vs. the Salt Lake City Stars on March 3 will air on tape delay following Orlando Magic games.

"The Lakeland Magic are thrilled to be broadcast on FOX Sports Florida for the first time in team history," said Lakeland Magic President Hans Steinbrenner. "We look forward to bringing basketball fans what Lakeland Magic basketball is all about – toughness, teamwork and tenacity. This extra exposure provides fans an opportunity to see the up and coming talent in the league as we continue our goal of developing Magic players while extending the Magic brand across all of Central Florida."

Every Lakeland Magic game airing on FOX Sports Florida is also available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers, and FOXSportsGO.com.

Lakeland Magic on FOX Sports Florida schedule: