Fox Sports Florida Expands May Schedule With More Orlando Magic Classic Playoff Wins

- FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, updated plans to replay the most memorable wins in Magic history throughout the month of May. Continuing tonight with Game 3 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Magic fans can tune in throughout the month to watch the classic victories that shaped the franchise. Classic replays will be televised on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Magic Classic Saturday’ on FOX Sports Florida, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE