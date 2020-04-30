Fox Sports Florida Expands May Schedule With More Orlando Magic Classic Playoff Wins
ORLANDO - FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, updated plans to replay the most memorable wins in Magic history throughout the month of May. Continuing tonight with Game 3 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Magic fans can tune in throughout the month to watch the classic victories that shaped the franchise. Classic replays will be televised on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Magic Classic Saturday’ on FOX Sports Florida, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.
FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
MATCHUP
|
REPLAY
|
Thu
|
4/30/20
|
8 PM
|
Magic at Bulls (1995 Game 3)
|
Sat, May 2 at 2:30 PM
|
Sat
|
5/2/20
|
5 PM
|
Magic vs Bulls (1995 Game 5)
|
Thu, May 7 at 8 PM
|
Sat
|
5/2/20
|
7 PM
|
Magic at Bulls (1995 Game 6)
|
Sun, May 3 at 10 AM
|
Tue
|
5/5/20
|
6 PM
|
Magic vs Pacers (1995 Game 1)
|
Sat, May 9 at 12 PM
|
Tue
|
5/5/20
|
8:30 PM
|
Magic vs Pacers (1995 Game 2)
|
Sun, May 9 at 2 PM
|
Thu
|
5/7/20
|
8 PM
|
Magic vs Pacers (1995 Game 5)
|
Sat, May 9 at 4:30 PM
|
Sat
|
5/9/20
|
8 PM
|
Magic vs. Pacers (1995 Game 7)
|
Sun, May 10 at 9:30 AM
|
Tue
|
5/12/20
|
6 PM
|
Magic vs 76ers (2009 Game 2)
|
Sat, May 16 at 12 PM
|
Tue
|
5/12/20
|
8:30 PM
|
Magic at 76ers (2009 Game 4)
|
Sat, May 16 at 2:30 PM
|
Thu
|
5/14/20
|
8 PM
|
Magic vs 76ers (2009 Game 5)
|
Sat, May 16 at 5 PM
|
Sat
|
5/16/20
|
7:30 PM
|
Magic at 76ers (2009 Game 6)
|
Sun, May 17 at 9:30 AM
