Esport-Management Steps Up as the Official Online Platform of Magic Gaming

ORLANDO – Magic Gaming announces Esport-Management, a global online platform dedicated to finding and growing the next generation of esport players and teams, as the new partner of the NBA 2K League team. The partnership is the first-of-its-kind in the NBA 2K League making Magic Gaming the first team to partner with an online platform and host organized 2K tournaments.

“Magic Gaming is thrilled to welcome this unique partnership with Esport-Management,” said Magic Gaming esports Partnership Development Manager Gabriel Causse. “With this new partnership, we will be able to provide NBA 2K players of all levels an opportunity to compete online on a safe and professional platform. Not only will it allow players who didn’t make the NBA 2K League a way to stay competitive, but it will allow NBA 2K coaches to keep an eye on the new talent that is out there.”

The partnership will focus on a series of online Pro-Am 2K tournaments where participants will be able to compete online for a chance to win unique prizes. In addition, the partnership will allow the opportunity for the tournaments to be streamed on Magic Gaming’s Twitch channel. Co-branded social media content and in-game advertising will also be displayed on Magic Gaming’s social media feeds and Twitch channel.

“We are excited to be named the official online platform for Magic Gaming’s NBA 2K tournaments,” said Alexandre Amoukteh, co-founder of Esport-Management. “This partnership fortifies our efforts to enable every player to assess their skill levels, improve their performance and embark on their unique path to the professional level, doing so in a supportive and inclusive place that fosters and grows talent.”

About Esport-Management

Esport-Management is a global online platform, offering the tools and knowledge for the next generation of professional gamers to flourish. Established in 2017, the company supports aspiring pro and semi-pro gamers at all stages of their journey. With assessment tools, an integrated professional training and skill development component, and a tournament module, this knowledge base allows over 400,000 gamers around the world to test their skills and develop and hone their game performance - all in one place. Esport-Management works across multiple top competitive titles, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and FIFA, and alongside industry-leading competitive brands (including DreamHack, G2 Esports and AS Monaco), to offer a comprehensive, inclusive and supportive environment for professional growth and development for every gamer in the world. https://esport-management.com.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 21 teams competing in its second season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 126 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.