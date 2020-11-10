Orlando Magic Jerseys

1989-1998

Home Uniform

The original Magic home uniforms featured black pinstripes, silver stars as a replacement for the “a” and the superscript dot in “i” in “Magic” and a pair of stars on each side of the shorts. The player’s jersey number was colored in black with a blue border. The player’s name was printed in blue with no border.

Some of the more memorable moments when the Magic wore this uniform include Nick Anderson’s steal on Michael Jordan, Orlando’s Game 7 win over Indiana in the 1995 conference finals and Penny Hardaway’s back-to-back 40-plus scoring performances in Games 3 and 4 of the Magic’s playoff series against the Heat in 1997.