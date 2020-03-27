This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of March 27

#5 2013

Kyle O’Quinn, then a rookie, set his career high in scoring with 23 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists at Charlotte.

#4 1993

Shaquille O’Neal scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds while Scott Skiles added 21 points, as Orlando defeated New Jersey at home to record its then-club record 32nd win.

#3 2003

Tracy McGrady, who finished with 30 points and 10 assists, drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:29 left and then sank go-ahead free throws with 24 seconds remaining as the Magic pulled out a thrilling home victory over the Timberwolves.

#2 1998

Chuck Daly recorded his 600th career win, the 15th coach in NBA history to accomplish that at the time and the fifth fastest, in Orlando’s dominant win over Houston.

#1 2015

The Magic inducted O’Neal, the NBA's first overall draft pick in 1992, into their Hall of Fame. O'Neal played four seasons in Orlando, averaging 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 295 regular season games.