This Date in Magic History: Top 5 of March 26

#5 2012

Ryan Anderson, the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2012, scored 28 points and buried eight 3-pointers in the Magic’s win over the Raptors in Toronto.

#4 2019

One of the most important regular season wins in Magic history occurred in 2019 when they defeated the Heat in a game that had major playoff implications. Orlando ultimately advanced to the postseason for the first time in seven years.

#3 2003

The most points ever scored on March 26 by a Magic player is 41, Tracy McGrady’s total that night. Orlando overcame a 20-point deficit to stun New Orleans on the road.

#2 2000

One of the Magic’s most impressive stretches in franchise history came in late March/early April during the Heart & Hustle season when they won seven straight and eight of nine to put themselves in playoff contention. One of those victories was against the Heat, in which Orlando limited Miami to 69 points, 19 in the second half.

#1 1995

The 1994-95 Magic were a deep team, and it showed on March 26 of that season against the Warriors when the bench accumulated 85 points, the most ever scored by Orlando’s reserves in a single game. Dennis Scott led the way with 32 points, while Jeff Turner had 14 and Brooks Thompson scored 12.