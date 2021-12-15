Bally Sports Florida to Televise 10 Lakeland Magic Games

ORLANDO — Bally Sports Florida, the exclusive network home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise 10 Lakeland Magic games as part of the remaining NBA G League regular season. Beginning with Lakeland’s game vs. the Austin Spurs on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., basketball fans across North and Central Florida can tune in to watch the Magic’s NBA G League affiliate in action. Bally Sports Florida host and reporter Dante Marchitelli will serve as play-by-play announcer for eight of the 10 games on the network, while Lakeland Magic radio announcer Nick Gryniewicz will serve as color analyst on every broadcast.

"The Lakeland Magic are thrilled to be broadcast on Bally Sports Florida again this season," said Lakeland Magic President Hans Steinbrenner. "We look forward to bringing fans more exciting Lakeland Magic basketball as we set out to repeat as NBA G League champions. Building on the exposure we received from our games broadcast on Bally Sports Florida last season, we are proud to continue showcasing up-and-coming talent and high-octane games as we develop Orlando Magic players and extend the Lakeland Magic brand across Bally Sports Florida’s footprint as the premier regional sports network in Central and North Florida."

"We couldn’t be more excited to have the Lakeland Magic back on our network,” said Bally Sports Florida GM / SVP Steve Tello. "Earlier this year, we televised six Lakeland games, which ended up serving as the perfect introduction to Lakeland’s NBA G League championship run. We look forward to expanding our broadcast partnership with these 10 games and delivering more exciting Lakeland Magic action to local basketball fans.”

Lakeland Magic games airing on Bally Sports Florida will also stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as the following connected devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Thu | 16-Dec-21 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Austin Spurs | Bally Sports Florida

Fri | 7-Jan-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. College Park Skyhawks | Bally Sports Florida

Tue | 11-Jan-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Capital City Go-Go | Bally Sports Florida

Sat | 29-Jan-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Long Island Nets | Bally Sports Florida

Thu | 3-Feb-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Wisconsin Herd | Bally Sports Florida

Sun | 6-Feb-22 | 2 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Greensboro Swarm | Bally Sports Florida | Airs before Orlando game at 6 p.m.

Sun | 6-Mar-22 | 3 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Grand Rapids Gold | Bally Sports Florida

Thu | 10-Mar-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats | Bally Sports Florida

Sat | 12-Mar-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Raptors 905 | Bally Sports Florida

Mon | 14-Mar-22 | 7 PM | Lakeland Magic vs. Windy City Bulls | Bally Sports Florida