Aaron Gordon Becomes 17th Magic Player All Time to Record Triple-Double

ORLANDO – With his 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Aaron Gordon became the 17th Orlando Magic player ever to record a triple-double. The only other current Magic players to accomplish this feat with Orlando are Nikola Vucevic, who has two triple-doubles on his resume, and Markelle Fultz, who had his against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 15.

If Gordon, who is averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 dimes this week in three Magic wins, has another good performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, he will get serious consideration for Eastern Conference Player of the Week (ECPOW) honors. Vucevic is the only Magic player to be named an ECPOW over the last eight seasons, claiming the honor three times in his career.

For just the second time in franchise history, the Magic scored at least 130 points in back-to-back games. The other time it took place was last season when Orlando scored 130 against the Lakers on Nov. 17, 2018 and 131 against the New York Knicks the very next night.

The Magic are now 14-0 when scoring at least 115 points this season. Over their last six games, they are averaging 123.0 points, second most in the league behind the Houston Rockets during this stretch.

Also, the 36 assists Orlando accumulated on Friday were the Magic’s most since March 30, 2019 when they racked up 37 of them against the Indiana Pacers.

Where the Magic have done most of their scoring damage lately is in the paint, where 66 of their points came from against the Wolves. They are averaging 56.7 points in there over their last six games, third most in the NBA during this span.