2019-20 Magic Position Preview: Shooting Guards

ORLANDO – Expectations are soaring for the Orlando Magic in the upcoming season after the squad ended last season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Now comes the hard part for a Magic team that is hopeful that it is just starting an extended run that will eventually make them contenders in the Eastern Conference once again.

Orlando did what it could to make sure it carries the momentum from last season over to this one by retaining free agents Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross, Michael Carter-Williams and Khem Birch, while also signing free-agent forward Al-Farouq Aminu and drafting rookie Chuma Okeke. Along with a core of Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, D.J. Augustin, Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz and Wes Iwundu, the Magic figure to have a deep and talented team capable of dominant nights on both ends of the floor.

After going 22-9 down the stretch, 42-40 on the season and downing the eventual World Champion Toronto Raptors in the first game of the playoffs, various computer models are projecting the Magic to be in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference this season. ESPN.com’s projection simulation has the Magic winning 46 games and being a 93 percent lock to make the playoffs again, while other simulations predict Orlando nabbing the No. 3 seed in the East behind Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Those jumps, if they materialize, would be as impressive as the Magic leading the NBA in win-improvement (plus-17 victories) from 2017-18 to 2018-19.

Magic Media Day is scheduled for Monday (Sept. 30), while training camp will open on Tuesday (Oct. 1) at the Amway Center. After starting the exhibition season on the road (at San Antonio, at Detroit and at Atlanta), the Magic will play their first preseason game at home on Oct. 11 against the Boston Celtics. The Magic also open the regular season at the Amway Center, hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 23. Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale and can be purchased at OrlandoMagic.com/tickets or by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

With the start of training camp less than a month away, we’re beginning our position-by-position analysis of the Magic’s roster. For the first installment of the analysis series, we’ll closely analyze the Magic’s talent at the center position – arguably the squad’s deepest and most potent position on the roster.

Without further ado, here is a breakdown of the Magic’s shooting guard position:

POSITION: Shooting guard

PLAYERS: Evan Fournier (6-7, 205, 7 NBA seasons); Terrence Ross (6-7, 206, 7 NBA seasons); Josh Magette (6-1, 160, 1 NBA season); Melvin Frazier Jr. (6-6, 200, 1 NBA season).

PROJECTED STARTER: Fournier (2018-19 stats: 81 games, 15.1 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 3.6 apg., 43.8 FG percent, 34 3FG percent, 80.6 FT percent)

PROJECTED DEPTH: Ross (2018-19 stats: 81 games, 15.1 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 1.7 apg., 0.9 spg., 42.8 FG percent, 38.3 3FG percent, 87.5 FT percent); Maggette (2018-19 stats with the Atlanta Hawks: 18 games, 2.6 ppg., 1.1 rpg., 3.2 apg., 0.4 spg., 32.6 FG percent, 36.4 3FG percent; 100 FT percent; Frazier Jr. (2018-19 stats: 10 games, 1.5 ppg., 0.5 rpg., 0.1 apg., 0.1 spg., 33.3 FG percent, 25 FT percent.

STRENGTHS: Fournier and Ross give the Magic two high-level threats at the shooting guard position – one as the ensconced starter and the other as one of the NBA’s top reserve players. In those two players, the Magic have plenty of 3-point shooting and shot creators and both proved themselves to be better than adequate playmakers last season. Fournier (3.6 assists per game) and Ross (1.7 assists per game) averaged career highs in assists last season and both proved adept at making plays for others out of pick-and-roll sets.

WEAKNESSES: The Magic enjoyed great health at the position last season with Fournier and Ross each missing just one game last season due to injury or illness. It would be great for Orlando if that was the case again considering that its depth behind Fournier and Ross isn’t great. Further complicating matters is the tibial stress fracture that Melvin Frazier Jr. suffered early in the offseason – an injury that knocked him out of Summer League action. Aiding matters is the fact that the Magic can use point guards Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams at shooting guard at times because of their size and versatility.

ANALYSIS: In Fournier and Ross, the Magic seem to have the perfect complement at the shooting guard position with an accomplished starter and a potent reserve. Also aiding matters is the fact that Fournier and Ross can play together – something they often did late in games last season – when the Magic need more scoring and 3-point shooting on the floor.

Fournier is the Magic’s unquestioned go-to player late in close or tied games because of his ability to repeatedly deliver in the clutch. Three times last season, he had either a game-winning or go-ahead shot when the Magic turned to him in the tense final seconds of games. Also, Fournier greatly improved his defense last season while checking shooting guards, point guards and small forwards.

However, one must wonder how much of a toll that defensive work took on Fournier on the other end of the floor as he often struggled with his shot? His accuracy from 3-point range (34 percent) was the lowest of his career and his overall shooting (43.8 percent) was his lowest in five years. Orlando is hopeful that the 26-year-old Fournier will have a bounce-back season in terms of shooting the ball after starring in the FIBA World Cup for France. In addition to scoring 22 points in France’s upset of USA Basketball, Fournier averaged 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists while sinking 41 percent of his 3-point shots over eight FIBA games.

Ross is coming off the best season of his career and the Magic worked hard in the offseason to bring him back when he became a free agent. Now, the trick is for Ross to repeat the career numbers that he posted across the board last season. The most significant number that Ross posted last was 217 made 3-pointers – the most in NBA history by a player to not start a game all season.

Ross will again be looked to as a player who can provide instant offense for the Magic. Staying injury free – as he did last season for the most part – will be a big key for the high-flying guard. Head coach Steve Clifford gave Ross the green light to let 3-point shots fly – even questionable ones where he was covered – and he paid the Magic off greatly for having that faith in him. He must remain aggressive and confident going forward as the leader of Orlando’s reserves.

Frazier Jr. and Magette will be in a fight to make the Magic’s roster, and one of them could stick on opening night because of the limited options behind Fournier and Ross. As mentioned earlier, Fultz and Carter-Williams can play at shooting guard in a pinch because of their size, but neither will likely provide the shooting threat the Magic need. Magette is naturally a point guard, but he might be able to play off the ball in some situations because of his ability to drill shots from 3-point range. Frazier Jr. has all the tools to be an elite defender and a plus finisher on the break, but he will need to show that he can shoot from range to make the Magic’s Opening Night roster.

