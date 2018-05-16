2018 Draft Prospects: Moritz Wagner

You could argue that no player boosted his draft stock during the NCAA Tournament more than Wagner, who led Michigan to the NCAA Title Game. He was sensational in the Final Four, particularly against Loyola when he posted 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Born and raised in Germany, Wagner clearly picked up a lot of his skills by watching Dirk Nowitzki. While not nearly as polished as the future Hall of Famer, Wagner’s archetype is similar. At 6-foot-11, Wagner is very smooth in pick-and-pop situations and he’s ultra-crafty when he puts the ball on the deck. He shot a shade under 40 percent from 3-point range in each of his last two seasons with the Wolverines.

While it’s probably fair to assume that he will be used in the NBA mostly as a backup stretch five, Wagner’s offensive versatility could end up surprising people. A better athlete than he gets credit for, Wagner is very mobile (he runs the floor well) and he has a really good shot fake (gets defenders up in air quite often).

Where Wagner must improve if he wants to be anything more than solid role player is on the defensive end. He’s a below average shot blocker and somewhat stiff defending the pick-and-roll. For a big man he's very light, which makes it tough for him to guard opponents on the block.

College: Michigan

Height: 6'11

Weight: 210

College Stats: 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 blocks

