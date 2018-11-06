15 Players Rising in NBA Position Rankings

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses 15 players who are rising in their respective position rankings. The players included in this list are in alphabetical order. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Luka Doncic

Similar to the 2017 draft class, the top rookies this year are exceeding expectations early on. Frontcourt phenoms Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mo Bamba have all shown flashes of what they can become and the rising stars on the perimeter, Doncic and Trae Young specifically, have also been very impressive. Through nine games, Doncic – the third overall pick who was traded from Atlanta to Dallas on draft night – is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.