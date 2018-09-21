Summer Rewind: De’Aaron Fox

The sophomore point guard traveled back home, stayed in the gym and had plenty of fun this offseason.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Sep 20, 2018

De’Aaron Fox personifies the work hard, play hard mantra.

Swipa couldn’t find a gym he didn’t love, battling it out with players of all ages.





Never not working (via @cporter_)

Fox, like he always does, found a way back to his hometown. Leading numerous youth camps, No. 5’s message stretched far beyond the hardwood.



It wouldn’t’ be a proper Swipa Summer without some times on the sticks. De’Aaron was invited to a Call of Duty preview event with a behind the scenes tour of the studio.






“Yo you got jug!?!?!?!?!?!?”

His style is never lacking, as De’Aaron was seen rocking the Air Yeezy 2 Red October’s while visiting China.




Speaking of style, Fox linked up with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the summer as well.




x

An elite gamer such as Fox had a gamer’s dream come to life in the form of a fully customized Dragon Ball Z PC from NVIDIA GeForce. This PC has it all for Swipa. His favorite Dragon Ball Z character, Vegeta, is featured on the LCD screen case, along with a custom avatar and his own nickname.


Coming off an impressive rookie season, No. 5 is ready to go Super Saiyan on the league during his sophomore campaign.





#boylooklikehebeenintheweightroom

You see it

