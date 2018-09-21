Summer Rewind: De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox personifies the work hard, play hard mantra.

Swipa couldn’t find a gym he didn’t love, battling it out with players of all ages.

Fox, like he always does, found a way back to his hometown. Leading numerous youth camps, No. 5’s message stretched far beyond the hardwood.



@swipathefox keep giving back to the community and being the great humble role model that you’ve always been! It means a lot to see those who become great, go back and serve! Thank you @CyLakeshoops for inviting me out to speak to the youth! Never forget where you came from pic.twitter.com/bIr5MvCbI6 — Xanté Wallace (@PoeticalWallace) June 6, 2018



My brother! Thanks for coming and teaching these kids you can be successful even without a ball in your hands through hard work. https://t.co/VZcnaNvZK3 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 6, 2018

It wouldn’t’ be a proper Swipa Summer without some times on the sticks. De’Aaron was invited to a Call of Duty preview event with a behind the scenes tour of the studio.



Real talk @swipathefox is ridiculous at Black Ops 4 already pic.twitter.com/VbDIq2avQf — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) May 18, 2018



Hands on with #BlackOps4 and these MP maps are nice. @swipathefox and I held it down, but we know who is the best. #CallOfDutyPartner pic.twitter.com/k5GeluSCev — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) May 17, 2018

His style is never lacking, as De’Aaron was seen rocking the Air Yeezy 2 Red October’s while visiting China.

Speaking of style, Fox linked up with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the summer as well.

An elite gamer such as Fox had a gamer’s dream come to life in the form of a fully customized Dragon Ball Z PC from NVIDIA GeForce. This PC has it all for Swipa. His favorite Dragon Ball Z character, Vegeta, is featured on the LCD screen case, along with a custom avatar and his own nickname.

Coming off an impressive rookie season, No. 5 is ready to go Super Saiyan on the league during his sophomore campaign.