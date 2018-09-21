Summer Rewind: De’Aaron Fox
The sophomore point guard traveled back home, stayed in the gym and had plenty of fun this offseason.
De’Aaron Fox personifies the work hard, play hard mantra.
Swipa couldn’t find a gym he didn’t love, battling it out with players of all ages.
Fox, like he always does, found a way back to his hometown. Leading numerous youth camps, No. 5’s message stretched far beyond the hardwood.
@swipathefox keep giving back to the community and being the great humble role model that you’ve always been! It means a lot to see those who become great, go back and serve! Thank you @CyLakeshoops for inviting me out to speak to the youth! Never forget where you came from pic.twitter.com/bIr5MvCbI6
— Xanté Wallace (@PoeticalWallace) June 6, 2018
My brother! Thanks for coming and teaching these kids you can be successful even without a ball in your hands through hard work. https://t.co/VZcnaNvZK3
— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 6, 2018
It wouldn’t’ be a proper Swipa Summer without some times on the sticks. De’Aaron was invited to a Call of Duty preview event with a behind the scenes tour of the studio.
Real talk @swipathefox is ridiculous at Black Ops 4 already pic.twitter.com/VbDIq2avQf
— Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) May 18, 2018
Hands on with #BlackOps4 and these MP maps are nice. @swipathefox and I held it down, but we know who is the best. #CallOfDutyPartner pic.twitter.com/k5GeluSCev
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) May 17, 2018
His style is never lacking, as De’Aaron was seen rocking the Air Yeezy 2 Red October’s while visiting China.
Speaking of style, Fox linked up with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the summer as well.
An elite gamer such as Fox had a gamer’s dream come to life in the form of a fully customized Dragon Ball Z PC from NVIDIA GeForce. This PC has it all for Swipa. His favorite Dragon Ball Z character, Vegeta, is featured on the LCD screen case, along with a custom avatar and his own nickname.
Coming off an impressive rookie season, No. 5 is ready to go Super Saiyan on the league during his sophomore campaign.