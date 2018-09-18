Summer Rewind: Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Serbian star utilized his offseason for rehab while also setting the foundation for his sophomore year in the 916.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Sep 17, 2018

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s first season in the Association was an impressive one, making NBA All-Rookie Second Team and finding his stroke amongst the very best.





Congrats, @bogdanbogdanovic!

After taking his talents to Sacramento, Bogi took his basketball prowess back where it all began.

No. 8 visited Fenerbahce, his former Turkish basketball club. His former team not only won two consecutive Turkish League titles, but Bogdanovic was also named Turkish Super League Finals MVP in the 2016-17 season.


He followed up these well-deserved accolades with his #BBCamp serving the kids of Serbia. He was joined by a special guest, teammate Buddy Hield, for an appearance.





I guess everyone loves Serbia

Bogi was joined by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as well as fellow Serbian players for a visit to a children’s hospital in Belgrade. While there, they delivered care packages and spent much-needed time with the kids.


The Leader of Horde made his way back to the states and straight to the virtual world, checking out both World of Warcraft and the Overwatch League.



After undergoing surgery in April, Bogdan spent his offseason in rehab, eventually finding the floor with his new and former teammate Nemanja Bjelica.






Nonstop.

Srbijo budi ponosna!

Sophomore season 916! Can't wait to get started!

