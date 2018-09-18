Summer Rewind: Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Serbian star utilized his offseason for rehab while also setting the foundation for his sophomore year in the 916.
Bogdan Bogdanovic’s first season in the Association was an impressive one, making NBA All-Rookie Second Team and finding his stroke amongst the very best.
Man! NBA season number 1 in the books! A lot of ups and downs, but still proud on how much I have learned in 78 games I played this season! I would also like to thank to my people for support and making this year more special for me! Is time for big summer right now, I am really excited about it and can’t wait to start working on my game! #basketballeminem
After taking his talents to Sacramento, Bogi took his basketball prowess back where it all began.
No. 8 visited Fenerbahce, his former Turkish basketball club. His former team not only won two consecutive Turkish League titles, but Bogdanovic was also named Turkish Super League Finals MVP in the 2016-17 season.
Big thanks to my family @fbbasketbol for taking care of me today like they did in 3 years while was playing here! Today I felt like I never left! Thank you fans for warm welcome and congrats team on a win tonight, that was most important! Was really nice to see, and see you again on the next one!
He followed up these well-deserved accolades with his #BBCamp serving the kids of Serbia. He was joined by a special guest, teammate Buddy Hield, for an appearance.
Bogi was joined by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as well as fellow Serbian players for a visit to a children’s hospital in Belgrade. While there, they delivered care packages and spent much-needed time with the kids.
As part of #BWBEurope, Bogdan Bogdanović, Sonja Petrović, Boban Marjanović, Gregg Popovich & Nikola Vučević were among those who visited the children's hospital in Belgrade to deliver care packages, donate supplies and spend time with patients. pic.twitter.com/AfqV7RW9Tj
The Leader of Horde made his way back to the states and straight to the virtual world, checking out both World of Warcraft and the Overwatch League.
After undergoing surgery in April, Bogdan spent his offseason in rehab, eventually finding the floor with his new and former teammate Nemanja Bjelica.
Wrapping up this “Off Season”, about that time again! Stay tuned! #SakramentoYear pic.twitter.com/H6fwwt0Cip
— Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) September 7, 2018