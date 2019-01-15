Shaq Tabs De’Aaron as “Superstar” in Sacramento

On the newest episode of Shaquille O’ Neal’s podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the subject of Lakers fans in Sacramento came up.

After playing Fox’s post-game clip after beating the Lakers with a Bogdanovic buzzer-beater, Swipa mentioned that he was ecstatic about the win, but that "there were way too many Laker fans here [in Sacramento]."

While ultimately, Shaq agreed that there are too many Laker fans in Sacramento, he urged De’Aaron and the Kings to pay them no mind.

“He’s a superstar,” said Shaq. The Hall of Famer admits that Sacramento has some room for improvement, but he has certainly taken notice of one of the driving forces of the team’s success this season.

The entire episode of the podcast can be listened to here.