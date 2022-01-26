Terence Davis Medical Update

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis underwent an MRI in Atlanta this morning that confirmed a right wrist ECU tendon injury, which will require Davis to miss an indefinite period of time. The injury was sustained at the 6:28 mark of the second quarter during Tuesday’s game at Boston. Additionally, an X-ray conducted in Boston was negative for a right wrist fracture. Davis also received five stitches to repair a laceration above his right eye.

Treatment options are being evaluated and updates will be provided as appropriate. Davis is expected to make a full recovery.