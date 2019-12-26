Sacramento Kings Launch Campaign to Send De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes to 2020 NBA All-Star Game

On December 25, NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google officially tipped-off – with the Sacramento Kings launching their campaign to send guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield and forwards Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, Illinois.

Fans can vote on Google.com by searching De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Harrison Barnes by name. Fans can also vote at vote.NBA.com and with the NBA App (available on Android and iOS). Special giveaways and in-game activations will happen at select Kings home games starting in December and running through the month of January before the voting period ends.

Voting will conclude on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

This season’s program will once again feature five “2-for-1 Days” which will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms (Google, vote.NBA.com and the NBA App).

Fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 2, Thursday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 16. All-Star starters and team captains will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be announced the following week on Thursday, Jan. 30, with the NBA All-Star Draft airing on TNT on Thursday, Feb. 6.

For more information, visit Kings.com/All-Star.