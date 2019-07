The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guard BJ Johnson.

Johnson recently appeared in three MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 games with the Kings where he averaged 7.3 points (.455 FG%, .250 3pt%), 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 16.9 minutes per game.

Prior to that, Johnson appeared in one game for the Kings this season totaling two points (1-2 FG) in six minutes of action.