Kings Sign Wenyen Gabriel to a Two-Way Contract

The Sacramento Kings today signed Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

A 6-9, 213-pound forward, Gabriel joined the Kings roster for the inaugural California Classic in Sacramento (7/2 – 7/5) and the Las Vegas NBA Summer League (7/6 – 7/15), posting 6.8 points (.387 FG%, .273 3pt%, .875 FT%), 5.6 rebounds and 16.4 minutes per game over five appearances in the desert after playing in all three Cal Classic contests.

Undrafted in 2018 out of Kentucky, the Sudanese-born product registered 6.8 points (.495 FG%, .396 3pt%, .625 FT%), 5.4 rebounds, 0.84 steals, 1.12 blocks and 23.1 minutes per game as a sophomorelast season, making seven starts. He notched a career-high tying 23 points (7-8 FG, 7-7 3pt, 2-2 FT) to complement two rebounds and three blocks versus Alabama (3/10/18) and contributed 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 95-75 triumph against Buffalo (3/17/18) in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament a week later. Gabriel parlayed successful performances in the 2016 Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit prep showcases out of Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Massachusetts), debuting at Kentucky in 2015. In 38 contests as a freshman (started 23), he accrued averages of 4.6 points (.471 FG%, .317 3pt%, .617 FT%), 4.8 rebounds, 0.93 blocks and 17.7 minutes per game.