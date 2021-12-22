Kings Sign Ade Murkey

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Ade Murkey to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Murkey is averaging 11.8 points (.436 FG%, .475 3pt%, 818 FT%), 3.0 rebounds and 27.0 minutes in 12 games for Sacramento’s NBA G League affiliate, Stockton Kings. He has earned this season’s first GATORADE Call-Up from Stockton. In 2021, Murkey also participated on Sacramento’s California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League rosters.

The 6-5, 225-pound University of Denver product accrued collegiate averages of 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 23.4 minutes per game in 118 games (88 starts) with the Pioneers. As a senior, Murkey was named Second Team All-Summit League and led the league in scoring in league games with an average of 22.1 points per game.