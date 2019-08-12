Kings to Begin 2019-20 Season by Visiting Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23

--Season Opener to Feature Top Two Picks of 2018 NBA Draft--

--Kings to Host Portland Trail Blazers for Home Opener at Golden 1 Center on Oct. 25--



The Sacramento Kings will enter their 35th season in Sacramento by battling 2018 No. 1 overall selection DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in their season opener at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The team then hosts its home opener versus Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

The Kings will take the national stage through an ESPN broadcast when Sacramento hosts 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Additionally, Sacramento will be featured on NBA TV for seven games, including the Trail Blazers (Nov. 12), Chicago Bulls (Dec. 2), Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors first visit of the season (Jan. 6), at the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 10), the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors (March 8), Dallas Mavericks (March 17) and at the Houston Rockets (March 19). The team will split its first 10 games evenly between Golden 1 Center and the road, including home matchups against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (Oct. 28), plus Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (Nov. 1) before traveling to Canada to face the Raptors (Nov. 6) and Los Angeles to battle LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Pacific Division rival L.A. Lakers (Nov. 15). Other noteworthy contests during the opening stretch include a trip to Sacramento by All-Star Kemba Walker and his new team, the Boston Celtics (Nov. 17) and the annual Pennsylvania visit to battle Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 27).

The holiday season presents Kings fans with a gift of marquee matchups including a visit to Texas for a battle with Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavericks on Sunday, Dec. 8. The team will also make its first trip to the new Chase Center in San Francisco against its Northern California rival and defending Western Conference champion Warriors on Sunday, Dec. 15. During Christmas week, fans can enjoy a stretch of home games as the Kings host James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets (Dec. 23), Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec. 26) and Suns (Dec. 28), before visiting the Denver Nuggets (Dec. 29) then closing out the year with a New Year’s Eve battle against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the new-look LA Clippers (Dec. 31).

The Kings begin the next decade with a balanced schedule, splitting their 14 January games at home and away. A tantalizing array of contests tip-off 2020 at Golden 1 Center highlighted by Williamson’s inaugural trip to Sacramento (Jan. 4), the Warriors (Jan. 6), reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lone trip to the Capital City (Jan. 10) and the Mavericks (Jan. 15). Sacramento then hits the road for a season-long five-game trip, competing against the Jazz (Jan. 18), Miami Heat in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup (Jan. 20), Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 22), Chicago Bulls (Jan. 24) and Timberwolves (Jan. 27). The Lakers make their first trip to Golden 1 Center (Feb. 1) to tip-off the final homestand before the annual All-Star break, which will include matchups against the Timberwolves (Feb. 3), Heat (Feb. 7), plus Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 8). Following the break, the Kings return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies (Feb. 20) before a four-game road trip taking on the Clippers (Feb. 22), Warriors (Feb. 25), Thunder (Feb. 27) and Grizzlies (Feb. 28).

Sacramento will enjoy a homecourt advantage to close out the regular season, playing 14 of its remaining 23 games throughout March and April at Golden 1 Center. Notable matchups include the Pistons (March 1), 76ers (March 5), Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (March 15), Mavericks (March 17), Clippers (April 2) and Lakers (April 4). The Kings will conclude their road schedule by visiting the Lakers (April 14) before hosting the Warriors in the regular season finale (April 15).

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 13 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time. Fans can secure tickets before the general public with one of the new multi-game ticket plans available today.

The popular “Kings Pass,” a monthly ticket subscription providing up to 10 games a month for just $69, is back this season and available now at Kings.com/Pass.

10-game plans are also available immediately for fans who wish to secure their seat for some of the season’s most popular matchups. More information about 10-game plans can be found at Kings.com/TicketPlans.

Those interested in securing a 10-game plan or Season Ticket Membership for the 2019-20 season are invited to RSVP for an Open House at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, August 21 where they can view available seat locations and purchase a ticket plan. For more information or to RSVP, visit Kings.com/OpenHouse. Fans interested in becoming a Season Ticket Member are also encouraged to visit Kings.com/SeasonTickets or call 916-526-1471.

Key Facts About the Sacramento Kings 2019-20 Schedule

