Kings Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

The Sacramento Kings will open 2023-24 training camp on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Kings Practice Facility. The Kings preseason opener will start on the road versus the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver as part of the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell. Sacramento will then face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 11 before hosting the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Oct. 15 on ESPN. The Kings close out their five-game preseason schedule with a visit to Golden State on Oct. 18 before returning to Golden 1 Center to take on the Utah Jazz on Oct. 19.