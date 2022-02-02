Haliburton And Mitchell Named To 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Rosters

Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guards Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell have been named to the 2022 NBA Rising Stars rosters.

In his second season with the Kings, Haliburton has amassed averages of 14.4 points (.466 FG%, .425 3pt%, .827 FT%), 3.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 34.2 minutes per game in 48 games (48 starts) during the 2021-22 NBA season. Amongst league leaders, Haliburton is currently 11th in the NBA in assists per game (7.2), seventh in total assists (345), 10th in three-point field goal percentage (.425 percent) and ninth in steals per game.

During the month of December, Haliburton recorded four consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, making him the first player in the Sacramento-era to accomplish this milestone. On Jan. 29 at Philadelphia, Haliburton scored a career-high 38 points which was also a season-high for any Kings player in 2021-22.

Named to his first Rising Stars Team, Mitchell ranks top 10 amongst all rookies this season in scoring, assists and steals as he is accruing averages of 9.6 points (.396 FG%, .310 3pt%), 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 25.2 minutes per game in 46 games (4 starts) during his rookie campaign.

Clorox Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out.

The pool of 28 players for Clorox Rising Stars consists of 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players and four elite young players from NBA G League Ignite, a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft.

The combined 24 first and second-year NBA players for Rising Stars were selected by NBA assistant coaches, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. The four NBA G League Ignite players were selected by NBA G League head coaches.

Sacramento has featured 16 players in the Rookie or Rising Stars Challenge dating back to 1994, with the most recent being Tyrese Haliburton in 2021. Bogdan Bogdanovic (2018) and Tyreke Evans (2010) hold the distinction as the two rookies in franchise history to have earned MVP honors of the game.

Sacramento Kings All-Star Rookie/Sophomore Game Participants

1994 Bobby Hurley (Honorary Coach)

1995 Brian Grant, Michael Smith

1996 Tyus Edney

1998 Michael Stewart

2000 Jason Williams

2002 Hedo Turkoglu

2010 Tyreke Evans (MVP), Omri Casspi

2011 Tyreke Evans*, DeMarcus Cousins

2012 DeMarcus Cousins

2013 Isaiah Thomas

2018 Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic (MVP), De’Aaron Fox

2019 Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox

2021 Tyrese Haliburton**

*Evans named to Sophomore Team but due to injury did not participate

**Rising Stars not played in 2020-21 due to the limitation of Health & Safety