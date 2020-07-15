De'Aaron Fox Medical Update

An MRI conducted this evening in Orlando, Fla. on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox confirmed that he sustained a left ankle sprain during practice today. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days and his status will be updated as appropriate.

A third-year guard and fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Fox is averaging 20.4 points (.475 FG%, .307 3pt%, .703 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 31.7 minutes per game in 45 games (43 starts) for the Kings during the 2019-20 season.